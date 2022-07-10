Two late changes to the Dublin team ahead of Kerry clash

Dublin have made two late changes for this afternoon’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final.

Captain James McCarthy and Lorcan O’Dell come in for Niall Scully and Paddy Small.

Scully had started the All-Ireland quarter-final against Cork having been kept in reserve up to that point in the championship. McCarthy, as expected, returns to the starting 15 having missed the win over Cork.

Like eight-time All-Ireland winner McCarthy, O’Dell started the handsome Leinster final victory over Kildare.

Jack Barry for Dara Moynihan is the one change to the Kerry named team.

Dublin's team features nine of the team that began the 2019 All-Ireland final replay win over Kerry – Eoin Murchan, Michael Fitzsimons, Jonny Cooper, John Small, McCarthy, Brian Fenton, Ciarán Kilkenny, Brian Howard and Dean Rock.

Kerry’s team includes 12 of the side that lost that day – Shane Ryan, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan, Tadhg Morley, Brian Ó Beaglaoich, David Moran, Jack Barry, Diarmuid O’Connor, Seán O’Shea, David Clifford, Paul Geaney and Stephen O’Brien.