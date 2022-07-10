Three way playoff in Division One of Kerry County League

This year the CCCC had dispensed with the tradition of a County League Division 1 final between the top two sides but sometimes the best laid plans have to be shelved as three teams could not be separated at the top.

As Dr Crokes have finished top of the Division 1 table along with Dingle and Austin Stacks, there will be a three way playoff. The draw will take place on Monday evening. The first playoff game will take place next Saturday evening while relegated to Division 2 are An Ghaeltacht, Kenmare Shamrocks and St Mary’s.

Dr Crokes had a facile 5-15 to 0-4 win over Kenmare Shamrocks with Crokes always in control leading 1-7 to 0-2 at half time.

Austin Stacks had to fight hardest of the top three when they just managed to hang on against Spa, winning by a single point 1-10 to 1-9. Both sides enjoyed periods of dominance at different stages of the game with no more than three points separating the sides at any one time.

For example twenty one minutes into the first half Stacks led by three points while at the same juncture of the second half it was Spa who led by those three points and the sides were level on six different occasions throughout the hour.

Stacks led 0-5 to 0-3 at half thanks to a point from Michael O’Donnell, three frees from David Mannix and one by Jordan Kissane. Then Spa came more into the game during the second half and had drawn level on eight points apiece after 20 minutes. But a minute later Spa burst through for a well-taken goal to lead 1-8 to 0-8.

But a goal from substitute, Gearóid Fitzgerald in the 61st minute, proved crucial and a second Michael O’Donnell point one minute into added time ensured a great escape for a Stacks and a third game that they have salvaged something late on in as many weeks.

Dingle also had to battle all the way before beating An Ghaeltacht by a point 2-13 to 1-15 with goals from Barry O’Sullivan and late on Brian Devane.

Castleisland Desmonds are Division 2 champions after they beat Kilcummin in a winner take all contest winning 2-12 to 1-11 with Listry, John Mitchels and Annascaul being relegated.