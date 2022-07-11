Galway's grit and grace wins the day

GALWAY 2-8

DERRY 1-6

We will hold the horses on calling this a victory for the game. Not for the first time Galway had to get gritty and grubby but eventually their superior footballing qualities told.

Damien Comer’s two second-half goals underlined once again that the quickest way to get a ball from A to B is to kick it. The quality of John Daly and Liam Silke’s balls to Comer as well as his finishes in the 47th and 64th minutes spoke of their skills. What the team, especially Daly and Silke, exhibited up to that first goal was their strength of will.

Altogether, Galway kept Derry scoreless from play for almost an hour between the 12th and 65th minutes. A phenomenal statistic for a team who have shown they now alternate much easier between austerity and audaciousness.

Pádraic Joyce can speak as regally about football as he played it but deep down he is a pragmatist. Hardening the “soft belly” of Galway football has been more of a pressing matter for him than demonstrating the beautiful game. Adopting two sweepers against Mayo in Castlebar on the first day of championship was proof of that.

So, no, he wasn’t abandoning his principles to play Derry at their own game when what that philosophy is and always has been a winning one. “There is a sign in the dressing room going out the door saying to find a way. You have to find a way – whatever goes on. You are not always going to win a game by kicking 2-19 or 2-20, the most pleasing part is the lads did find a way.

“They eked it out, they put the shoulder to the wheel, worked really, really hard. They took the hits, they gave the hits, I think they completely snuffed Derry out. I think Derry are a brilliant side, they have had a fantastic year. Rory has the lads in great shape. In fairness, we held them to six points (1-6), which is a tremendous achievement by us.”

It took Galway 22 minutes to score, Comer’s ingenuity providing it, but there was never a sense of panic in their ranks even when his marker Brendan Rogers had picked off two of Derry’s opening three scores. “It was even worse when your marker has kicked two points and you haven't scored,” smiled Comer. “You just have to be patient and stick to the game plan. Opportunities will arise and you have to make your own bit of luck and try be patient but at the same time go searching for ball.”

Galway themselves kept Derry scoreless for the same amount of time later in the half and Comer sent over the final score of the first half. It was later confirmed as an equaliser after Shane Walsh’s 45 just before it was restored following a HawkEye error.

Joyce hadn’t anticipated the period would provide just eight points. “The first half you can try to get the lads ready for whatever scenarios you think, but we didn't think it would be that defensive or slow. We were a little slow getting going ourselves, we were lacking energy. It was extremely humid out there, believe it or not, lads found it hard to get their second wind.”

Three excellent Walsh frees from the right side of the Galway attack in the second half had given them a major foothold when Comer was quickest to a Daly ball through, Rogers slipped and his shot was low enough to foil Odhrán Lynch.

Trailing by more than they had scored to that point, Derry were done. Their response to the goal was lousy and they were put out of their misery 18 minutes later when Daly turned over Conor Glass, supplied Silke who in turn found Comer with Derry’s goal unmanned as Lynch had again added his presence to the outfield effort even at that stage it was ridiculously ponderous. From 25 metres out, Comer's finish was graceful.

Eight points down, Derry never changed tact. Unlike Armagh in the quarter-final, there were no late diagonal balls aimed at the edge of the square. Not because they didn’t want to, Rory Gallagher maintained, but because Galway wouldn’t allow it. “It was very hard. I think they learned a lot of lessons, any time we looked at the counter-attack they fouled – which we have no problem with – and then they also kept possession massively, and that was massive for them.

“Would we have liked to lorry a couple in? That’s not our game, we don’t have much size the way Armagh do. I would have liked us to create chances, when it was 1-8 to 0-5 or 1-7 to 0-5, we needed to get it back to 1-7 to 0-7 to create that, but we didn’t earn the right to do that. Again, I think it was down to the way we defended but we didn’t play any way close to the level we can with the ball.”

Lachlan Murray provided a consolation goal for Derry in additional time but they had been dismissed by “the better team” as Gallagher acknowledged. The team with the better outlook too.

Scorers for Galway: D. Comer (2-2); S. Walsh (0-4, 3 frees, 1 45); S. Daly, J. Heaney (0-1 each).

Scorers for Derry: S. McGuigan (0-3, 2 frees); L. Murray (1-0); B. Rodgers (0-2); N. Loughlin (0-1).

GALWAY: C. Gleeson; J. Glynn, S. Kelly (c), L. Silke; D. McHugh, J. Daly, K. Molloy; P. Conroy, C. McDaid; P. Kelly, M. Tierney, J. Heaney; R. Finnerty, D. Comer, S. Walsh.

Subs for Galway: F. Ó Laoí for J. Heaney (61); B. Mannion for D. Comer, D. Conneely for R. Finnerty (both 68); Paul Kelly for Patrick Kelly (70+3).

DERRY: O. Lynch; C. McCluskey, B. Rodgers, C. McKaigue (c); C. Doherty, P. McGrogan, S. Downey; C. Glass, G. McKinless; N. Toner, P. Cassidy, E. Doherty; N. Loughlin, S. McGuigan, B. Heron.

Subs for Derry: E. Bradley for S. Downey (44); L. Murray for N. Toner (56); B. McCarron for B. Heron (61).

Referee: B. Cawley (Kildare).