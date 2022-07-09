Galway v Derry talking points: Sometimes it pays to park your principles

All-Ireland semi-final talking points

Galway and Joyce have adapted to survive and prosper

It was back in late March 2015 that former Armagh captain Jarlath Burns caused a stir by Tweeting that a Saturday night league game screened live between Dublin and Derry was; ‘The Death Of Gaelic Football.’ What made it doubly interesting was that at the time, Burns was the Chairman of the Playing Rules Committee, tasked with coming up with ideas to make the game a better spectacle.

We’ve had numerous examples of such games since of course as teams realign themselves to play the game that we witnessed on Saturday evening, as well as the other rip-roaring affairs that blow up like volcanos.

And while the old Styles Make Fights saying can apply perfectly for boxing, when two Gaelic football teams go ultra-defensive it requires a few other elements to make it sizzle.

When Pádraic Joyce took up the Galway job, there was a promise to return to traditional values. That kind of thing plays well in Galway with a succession of managers, all the way back to Liam Sammon in 2007, promising the same.

But Joyce soon learned the hard way and had to get the tailor’s scissors out. As a former workmate of Rory Gallagher, he wasn’t for being caught out in any obvious way so Galway, who played a richly entertaining shootout against Armagh, went into cat and mouse mode against Derry.

Galway manager Padraic Joyce celebrates with his family after the game. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Thing is, that’s the way Derry and Donegal played against each other too, and that game took on a life of its’ own.

More Heartache than HawkEye

It was a nervous looking Feargal McGill, the GAA Director of Player, Club and Games Administration that was hanging around the corridors of Croke Park after the game only to find himself ‘donuted’ by a ring of journalists fresh out of the press conference.

They had questions relating to Hawkeye, and McGill conceded that what would happen with it in relation to Dublin and Kerry, with a statement expected soon.

Either way, the damn thing is on the blink as Shane Walsh’s ‘45’ on the stroke of half time clearly flew inside the post, was given as such by the umpire and recorded by referee Brendan Cawley.

And then the call came to go ‘upstairs’, and it was ruled out with a red line illustrating that the ball went outside the post.

For the second half, the system was disabled.

The Hawkeye system is estimated to cost between €7,000 and €8,000 to operate on match days and lately, well it hasn’t been worth it as evidenced by the Leinster hurling final.

Even going back to the early days, it hasn’t always been terribly reliable in determining whether a score was over or not.

Back in 2013, it was ‘stood down’ after an error in the All-Ireland minor hurling semi-final.

Late in the evening, the GAA issued a statement saying that the system would not be in place for the two games on Sunday, and a full review of the technology will be taking place this week.

Jeepers Keepers

There is always a certain frisson within a crowd when a goalkeeper is on the ball.

In Galway’s Conor Gleeson, who handled ball for long stretches especially in the second half, there is a sense that the second an outfield player gets near him there would be an instant turnover, but the Dunmore man acquitted himself superbly after a couple of dicey moments against Armagh.

In Odhran Lynch, Derry had a goalkeeper who got ever more adventurous as the season went on. He showed little signs of nerves early on when Galway put the kind of press that got so much joy for them in the league game in Owenbeg.

But as the game wore on and Derry struggled to get through the lines, he felt compelled to get on more and more ball. And on this occasion, it really went poorly.

Galway manager Padraic Joyce and forward Damien Comer celebrates after their win over Derry. Picture: Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

He hit a wide in either half from play – the first example when he was daringly attempting to play in a team mate along the endline – and the second was a shot from mid-range.

It’s rare though that a goalkeeper actually gets caught out up the field, but it happened here when Paul Conroy turned over Conor Glass and Galway’s Liam Silke arrowed the perfect pass to Damien Comer to kick a major.

“It rarely happens,” said Derry manager Rory Gallagher, “but he (Lynch) probably made a number of mistakes and that was a bit of experience from them on the ball and it cost us, because the two goals came from two turnovers.”

Warning: The West’s Awake!

After this game, Galway boss Pádraic Joyce didn’t give off the air of a man who was ecstatic about winning a final. You have to remember that as a player, for all the success of his early years, he finished off his career with a qualifiers defeat to Antrim in Casement Park.

It’s not all romance. He said afterwards about tackling the task in front of them; “There is a sign in the dressing room going out the door saying to find a way. You have to find a way - whatever goes on. You are not always going to win a game by kicking 2-19 or 2-20, the most pleasing part is the lads did find a way.”

You have to wonder if Joyce has a relationship with James Horan where he could lift the phone to him and the two could ponder what it is about teams from the west of Ireland and the hype around All-Ireland finals.

Whatever about Horan’s teams, they never looked like they were taking a part in All-Ireland build-up. And that’s what Joyce has to shut out now from his team in the next fortnight.

“I said it from day one when I got the job, it is about winning the All-Ireland. It has taken us three years to get here. We're here now so we are definitely going to make the most of it,” he said.

But the hype monster is heading west once again.