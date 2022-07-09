HawkEye will not be in operation for Kerry v Dublin

HawkEye will not be in operation for tomorrow’s Dublin-Kerry All-Ireland SFC semi-final after it incorrectly adjudged at least one point wide into this evening’s Galway-Derry game.

In a statement this evening, Croke Park confirmed: “The GAA can confirm that score detection technology will not be in use for tomorrow’s two games at Croke Park. A full review of the technology will take place in the coming week.”

GAA officials took matters into their own hands at half-time of the first semi-final after the score detection technology adjudged Shane Walsh’s 45 into the Hill 16 posts had sailed wide when video footage showed it had clearly finished between the posts. It was then stood down for the second half.

It’s the latest in a series of issues HawkEye has experienced this summer and the third in Croke Park after it was suspended due to a data issue in last month’s Leinster senior hurling final and Ronan Glennon’s effort was eventually cancelled out by the system in last Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final between Galway and Limerick.

Referee Brendan Cawley restored Walsh’s point following a meeting of officials which included the GAA’s director of games administration Feargal McGill.

Conor Glass also had an attempt ruled out by HawkEye at the Davin Stand end in the 18th minute.

RTE analysist Pat Spillane slammed the fiasco during the station's live broadcast of the game.

"This is an absolute joke," the Kerry legend said. "We saw with our own two eyes, it went between the posts. It was definitely a point. Hawkeye is available in a couple of county grounds in Ireland, they are being paid huge money to get things right. This is wrong. If justice is seen to be done - and it has to be - the scoreline must be rectified by the referee."