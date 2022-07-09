Ní Mhuircheartaigh masterclass fires Kerry past Armagh and sets up semi date with Mayo

In addition to the Corca Dhuibhne ace’s scoring prowess, Niamh Carmody and Siofra O’Shea also rattled the net for the Kingdom.
Ní Mhuircheartaigh masterclass fires Kerry past Armagh and sets up semi date with Mayo

BOTTLED UP: Danielle O'Leary of Kerry in action against Armagh players, from left, Niamh Marley, Clodagh McCambridge and Grace Ferguson during the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies SFC quarter-final at O'Connor Park in Tullamore. 

Sat, 09 Jul, 2022 - 19:47
Daire Walsh

All-Ireland Ladies SFC quarter-final

Kerry 4-12 

Armagh 2-14 

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh struck 2-6 at O'Connor Park in Tullamore as Kerry set up a TG4 All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Mayo with a four-point triumph over Armagh.

In addition to the Corca Dhuibhne ace’s scoring prowess, Niamh Carmody and Siofra O’Shea also rattled the net for the Kingdom. The majestic Aimee Mackin finished with an astonishing 0-11 haul for Armagh but the Orchard County ultimately suffered a second consecutive quarter-final exit.

After Ní Mhuircheartaigh and Aoife Lennon traded points in a pulsating start, Carmody combined to devastating effect with O’Shea for a superb fourth-minute Kerry goal.

The always-influential Mackin came to life with three excellent points, but additional scores from captain Anna Galvin, Danielle O’Leary and Katie Brosnan ensured the Kingdom were three points in front, 1-4 to 0-4, on the first-quarter mark.

Both teams remained committed to an all-out attacking approach and, as a consequence, there were goals galore towards the end of the opening period. While Lorraine Scanlon cancelled out a Mackin free, Armagh attacker Aoife McCoy shook the Kerry net in the 23rd-minute.

Buoyed by this score, the Ulster outfit went on to add points through Mackin (two) and the evergreen Caroline O’Hanlon. Even though a Ní Mhuircheartaigh goal briefly halted their march, another goal from Niamh Coleman left Armagh 2-8 to 2-5 ahead at the interval.

Galvin and Mackin added to their respective accounts with points on the restart, before Kerry narrowed the gap to the bare minimum with a two-point salvo by Ní Mhuircheartaigh. The travelling Kingdom supporters were then given a reason to cheer when O’Shea fired low to the bottom left-hand corner for her side’s third goal on 37 minutes.

A Ní Mhuircheartaigh free helped Kerry to build further momentum, only for a revitalised Armagh to once again restore parity with unanswered points from Mackin (two) and Kelly Mallon. Ní Mhuircheartaigh and substitute Erica McGlynn scored points in advance of Mackin’s 10th score of the game, but the Munster side were in sight of a last-four spot when Ní Mhuircheartaigh coolly slotted home a 53rd-minute penalty.

Yet another point by the immense Mackin kept Armagh in the hunt, but a similar effort from Ní Mhuircheartaigh at the opposite end put the seal on a magnificent win for Kerry.

Scorers for Kerry: L Ní Mhuircheartaigh 2-6 (1-0 pen, 4f), N Carmody, S O’Shea 1-0 each, A Galvin 0-2, L Scanlon, K Brosnan, D O’Leary, E McGlynn 0-1 each.

Scorers for Armagh: A Mackin 0-11 (5f), N Coleman, A McCoy 1-0 each, K Mallon (f), C O’Hanlon, A Lennon 0-1 each.

KERRY: C Butler; J O’Sullivan, K Cronin, E Lynch; A O’Connell, E Costello, C Murphy; L Scanlon, C Lynch; N Carmody, S O’Shea, A Galvin; K Brosnan, D O’Leary, L Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

Subs: P McCarthy for Brosnan (30), E McGlynn for O’Leary (46), C Evans for Carmody (55).

ARMAGH: A Carr; S Grey, C McCambridge, C Towe; N Marley, L McConville, G Ferguson; B Mackin, C O’Hanlon; A Lennon, N Coleman, C Marley; A Mackin, A McCoy, K Mallon.

Subs: T Grimes for Grey (23), E Lavery for Towe (37), A Clarke for Lennon (42), N Reel for Coleman (53).

Referee: Shane Curley (Galway)

.

More in this section

Derry v Galway - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Comer dazzles as Galway reach first All-Ireland SFC final in 21 years
Cork v Mayo - TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final Cafferky goal proves crucial as Mayo stun Cork 
If at first you don't succeed ... Ballyphehane eventually land Cork JCFC title If at first you don't succeed ... Ballyphehane eventually land Cork JCFC title
Tipperary Press Event in Advance of GAA All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final

Ballyheigue end 11 year wait for a Kerry SHC win 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices