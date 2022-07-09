If at first you don't succeed ... Ballyphehane eventually land Cork JCFC title

Cork JCFC final

Ballyphehane 4-9

Freemount 0-6

Ballyphehane were crowned Cork JCFC champions for the first time with victory over Freemount in sun drenched Mallow on Saturday.

Previous disappointments were consigned to the past with the victors profiting from a fast and fluent brand of football.

In sweltering temperatures, there was little between the sides in the opening exchanges: Troy O'Sullivan and Robbie Wyse had points for Ballyphehane with Kevin O'Connor and Cathal Broderick on target for Freemount. However in a game changing phase, Ballyphehane too charge of the second quarter outscoring their opponents 2-3 to 0-1.

That golden spell began with a penalty awarded for a foul on O'Sullivan. Freemount fullback Tommy Nunan was dismissed and Alex Cummins cracked home the spot kick. Soon after O'Sullivan was denied by a brilliant reaction save by 'keeper Seán Dustan before Aaron West made no mistake for a second goal and a 2-5 to 0-3 lead the interval.

Ballyphehane continued at pace on the restart with West and David Young adding further goals as they coasted to victory.

Freemount now switch their attention to a county JBHC final and a meeting with Randal Óg next Saturday.

Scorers for Ballyphehane: A West (2-1, 1f), R Wyse (0-4), A Cummins (1-0pen), D Young (1-0), T O'Sullivan, J Geasley, C O'Brien, M Barry (0-1 each).

Scorers for Freemount: L Morrissey (0-3f), C Broderick (0-2), K O'Connor (0-1).

BALLYPHEHANE: D Sweeney; P Mealy, O Sweeney, J O'Brien; D Moore, J Geasley, R Wyse; M Barry, C O'Brien; T O'Sullivan, A Cummins, E Hill; A West, D Young, C Murphy.

Subs: S Fielding for D Young (46), C Horgan for E Hill (46), D Holland for J O'Brien (48), D Welsh for A Cummins (50), J Thompson for D Moore (52), P Mullins for C Murphy (54).

FREEMOUNT: S Dunstan, R McAulliffe, T Nunan, D O'Flynn; K O'Connor, C Shanahan, M O'Callaghan; S O'Callaghan, C Broderick; M Ballantyne, D Curtin, L Morrissey; S Broderick, S Fehin, D Collins.

Subs: J Ballentyne for M Ballentyne (ht), T O'Shea for S Fehin (55), W Torrens for D Collins (57).

Referee: C Maher (Buttevant).