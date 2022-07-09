If at first you don't succeed ... Ballyphehane eventually land Cork JCFC title

Previous disappointments were consigned to the past with the victors profiting from a fast and fluent brand of football.
If at first you don't succeed ... Ballyphehane eventually land Cork JCFC title

GLORY DAYS: Ballyphehane players and mentors celebrate their Cork JCFC title win against Freemount at Mallow on Saturday afternoon.

Sat, 09 Jul, 2022 - 18:22
John Tarrant, Mallow

Cork JCFC final 

Ballyphehane 4-9

Freemount 0-6 

Ballyphehane were crowned Cork JCFC champions for the first time with victory over Freemount in sun drenched Mallow on Saturday.

Previous disappointments were consigned to the past with the victors profiting from a fast and fluent brand of football.

In sweltering temperatures, there was little between the sides in the opening exchanges: Troy O'Sullivan and Robbie Wyse had points for Ballyphehane with Kevin O'Connor and Cathal Broderick on target for Freemount. However in a game changing phase, Ballyphehane too charge of the second quarter outscoring their opponents 2-3 to 0-1. 

That golden spell began with a penalty awarded for a foul on O'Sullivan. Freemount fullback Tommy Nunan was dismissed and Alex Cummins cracked home the spot kick. Soon after O'Sullivan was denied by a brilliant reaction save by 'keeper Seán Dustan before Aaron West made no mistake for a second goal and a 2-5 to 0-3 lead the interval.

Ballyphehane continued at pace on the restart with West and David Young adding further goals as they coasted to victory.

Freemount now switch their attention to a county JBHC final and a meeting with Randal Óg next Saturday.

Scorers for Ballyphehane: A West (2-1, 1f), R Wyse (0-4), A Cummins (1-0pen), D Young (1-0), T O'Sullivan, J Geasley, C O'Brien, M Barry (0-1 each).

Scorers for Freemount: L Morrissey (0-3f), C Broderick (0-2), K O'Connor (0-1).

BALLYPHEHANE: D Sweeney; P Mealy, O Sweeney, J O'Brien; D Moore, J Geasley, R Wyse; M Barry, C O'Brien; T O'Sullivan, A Cummins, E Hill; A West, D Young, C Murphy. 

Subs: S Fielding for D Young (46), C Horgan for E Hill (46), D Holland for J O'Brien (48), D Welsh for A Cummins (50), J Thompson for D Moore (52), P Mullins for C Murphy (54).

FREEMOUNT: S Dunstan, R McAulliffe, T Nunan, D O'Flynn; K O'Connor, C Shanahan, M O'Callaghan; S O'Callaghan, C Broderick; M Ballantyne, D Curtin, L Morrissey; S Broderick, S Fehin, D Collins. 

Subs: J Ballentyne for M Ballentyne (ht), T O'Shea for S Fehin (55), W Torrens for D Collins (57).

Referee: C Maher (Buttevant).

More in this section

Waterford v Dublin - LIDL NFL Division 1B Round 1 Waterford ladies preserve top flight status at Monaghan's expense
Dublin v Donegal - TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final Donegal dump Dublin out of All-Ireland Ladies championship
Cavan v Westmeath - Tailteann Cup Final Breaking new ground: Westmeath claim first Tailteann Cup 
<p>Mayo players celebrate after defeating Cork in the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies SFC quarter-final in Cusack Park, Ennis on Saturday</p>

Cafferky goal proves crucial as Mayo stun Cork 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices