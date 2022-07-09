Breaking new ground: Westmeath claim first Tailteann Cup 

Tailteann Cup final

Westmeath 2-14

Cavan 1-13

Westmeath are the inaugural Tailteann Cup champions thanks to a thrilling Croke Park finale that climaxed with a match-winning goal from substitute Kieran Martin.

Tournament favourites Cavan led by three points with 57 minutes on the clock but didn't score again as Westmeath hit them for 1-4 in the closing period.

The 58th minute dismissal of 2020 All-Star midfielder Thomas Galligan rocked Cavan and they were powerless to prevent Jack Cooney's Westmeath from turning the screw in the closing quarter hour or so.

Westmeath had tied it up at 1-13 apiece when Martin burst through the heart of the Cavan defence and rocked a left footed shot to the net, nudging them three clear.

Cavan had an opportunity to level it in the 72nd minute but Conor Madden's shot from close range was brilliantly blocked by Westmeath defender and captain Kevin Maguire.

Westmeath then played keep ball for the remainder of the game before eventually working the ball up to Ronan Wallace to kick the insurance score.

The landmark win, inspired by man-of-the-match Ronan O'Toole, means that Westmeath are guaranteed a spot in the 2023 All-Ireland qualifiers, should they fail to win the Leinster championship.

Both sides made late alterations to their published lineups with Sam Duncan coming into the Westmeath team for Nigel Harte and Cavan's Niall Carolan replacing veteran Martin Reilly.

That required a reshuffling of bodies and positional switches in both sides with Duncan lining out in Westmeath's midfield next to Ray Connellan and Carolan playing in the Cavan defence.

The early matchups were intriguing; Carolan picking up Westmeath forward Lorcan Dolan and fellow Cavan defender Killian Brady on dangerman John Heslin who kicked three important points.

James Smith, wearing number nine for Cavan, started in their full-forward line and was picked up by Westmeath skipper Maguire while David Lynch, wearing number 12, was handed a man-marking job on Cavan centre-forward Gearoid McKiernan.

It was high quality fare from the off and the sides were level four times up to 0-6 apiece in an entertaining opening half.

O'Toole scored four of Westmeath's first six points and, similar to his strong start against Kildare at the same venue in the Leinster championship, was virtually unmarkable in this period.

Back to back McKiernan points for Cavan nudged the 2020 Ulster champions two points clear before they were hit with a body blow in the form of a Lorcan Dolan Westmeath goal.

O'Toole was centrally involved in the 28th minute major, the attacker cleverly holding up play on the left wing before arrowing a pass across the goal to Luke Loughlin who slipped but still got a pass away to Dolan who opened out his body and finished soccer style to the top corner.

Loughlin then pointed himself and punched the air in delight as Westmeath found themselves three points to the good.

A terrific half of football ended in suitable fashion with Cavan full-forward Paddy Lynch booming over a beauty from way out on the left wing to leave just two in it at half-time, 1-8 to 0-9.

Westmeath retained a two-point lead at the end of a humdrum third quarter before the game suddenly burst into life again.

This time it was all about Cavan who reeled off 1-2 without reply between the 53rd and 56th minutes to wrestle control of the game and put themselves in pole position.

Full-back Padraig Faulkner was the unlikely goalscorer when he pounced from close range after James Smith's ball in from the left broke kindly to him.

Leading 1-13 to 1-10, it was Cavan's game to lose and, remarkably, they did just that with Galligan's 58th minute departure following a straight red card for a high challenge on O'Toole, a huge turning point.

Westmeath scorers: R O'Toole (0-5); K Martin, L Dolan (1-0 each); J Heslin (2 frees), S McCartan (1 '45)(0-3 each); L Loughlin (0-2 each); R Wallace (0-1).

Cavan scorers: P Faulkner (1-0); G McKiernan (1 free), G Smith, P Lynch (0-3 each); S Smith, O Kiernan, J Smith, J McLoughlin (0-1 each).

WESTMEATH: J Daly; J Gonoud, J Smith, K Maguire; R Wallace, D Lynch, J Dolan; R Connellan, S Duncan; S McCartan, R O'Toole, J Lynam; L Loughlin, J Heslin, L Dolan.

Subs: G Egan for Lynam (58); K Martin for L Dolan (60); A Gardiner for Loughlin (70).

CAVAN: R Galligan; N Carolan, K Brady, P Faulkner; J McLoughlin, C Moynagh, C Brady; T Galligan, K Clarke; O Kiernan, G McKiernan, G Smith; J Smith, P Lynch, C Madden.

Subs: S Smith for Madden (h/t); M Reilly for C Brady (51); L Fortune for Moynagh (66); C O'Reilly for K Brady & C Madden for Clarke (71).

Ref: B Cassidy (Derry).