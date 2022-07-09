Pat Spillane to retire from The Sunday Game

Kerry legend Pat Spillane is to retire from his role as a pundit on The Sunday Game after the month's All-Ireland final.

"I made my mind up a few months ago that this was going to be my last year with The Sunday Game," he said during the coverage of today's Tailteann Cup final between Cavan and Westmeath.

"It's my last All-Ireland semi-final I’ll be covering and hopefully in two weeks' time, in my last outing with The Sunday Game will be for the All-Ireland final.

"I’ve had 30 great years. Thirty years in any gig is a long time. Every dog has its day. I’ve had a brilliant time and I leave with no regrets and lots of great memories. I’m looking forward to a more relaxing time outside the pressure cooker of the Sunday Game."

RTÉ Group Head of Sport Declan McBennett said: "As pundit and presenter Pat was a mainstay of our GAA coverage for decades and is synonymous with the Sunday Game. Often colourful, sometimes controversial his incredible playing career gave him the credibility to call the game without fear or favour as he saw it and he never shirked that responsibility Honest & forthright in his views Pat commanded respect even from those who disagreed with him.

"We thank him for his loyalty, service, passion & friendship over many years and wish him well as his prepares for his last All Ireland final as part of the RTÉ GAA team.

The eight-time All-Ireland winner has worked on television for three decades, beginning his career as a co-commentator.

He progressed and blossomed in his role as a pundit with forthright opinions and sometimes controversial statements.

He also presented The Sunday Game highlights show for a spell in the last decade.