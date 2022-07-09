Galway's greater sense of adventure to be rewarded

Do Derry have enough point-scoring power is the question. Galway certainly do, their spread of contributors is wide and their range is excellent
KEY MAN: Galway's Shane Walsh will take some watching. Pic: ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

Sat, 09 Jul, 2022 - 07:25
John Fogarty

Much like Tyrone’s centre of excellence in Garvaghey, Derry’s COE in Owenbeg is quite the exposed spot and when they chose to face the elements in the first half against Galway during the League it bit them in their behinds.

“Galway just got a grab of the game and put pressure on the Derry kick-out,” recalled former Derry star Paddy Bradley in this newspaper two months ago. “There were four or five kick-outs in a row where Galway punished them and they were 10 or 11 points up and the game was over.” 

A 13km wind coming from the north-east will blow more across the Croke Park pitch so that mightn’t be as much of a concern as March when Galway hit them for four goals but Galway’s explosiveness remains and Derry will be all out to curb it.

Rory Gallagher’s side illustrated against Clare that they can adapt to the larger, faster Croke Park surface and pack a punch too but they can’t take on Galway on their loose, chaotic terms. 

If Derry can dictate the flow of this game and most importantly establish an early lead, they are unlikely to lose the driver’s seat. And, yes, expect them to test Conor Gleeson early.

Do they have enough point-scoring power is the question. Galway certainly do, their spread of contributors is wide and their range is excellent but Derry will likely need goals to win through to a first final in 29 years.

Chrissy McKaigue has the ability to shackle a Galway forward be it Shane Walsh or Damien Comer but Robert Finnerty has shown he can excel when other forwards are subdued. Derry are extremely solid in the middle third where Conor Glass is on his way to an All-Star but they don’t share Galway’s wiliness nor adventure. The Connacht winners to advance by a point or two. 

Verdict: Galway.

<p>INCLUDED: Galway's Sean Kelly has been included in the side for Saturday's clash with Derry. Pic: ©INPHO/Evan Treacy</p>

