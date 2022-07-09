Galway's greater sense of adventure to be rewarded

Much like Tyrone’s centre of excellence in Garvaghey, Derry’s COE in Owenbeg is quite the exposed spot and when they chose to face the elements in the first half against Galway during the League it bit them in their behinds.

“Galway just got a grab of the game and put pressure on the Derry kick-out,” recalled former Derry star Paddy Bradley in this newspaper two months ago. “There were four or five kick-outs in a row where Galway punished them and they were 10 or 11 points up and the game was over.”