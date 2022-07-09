Kerry proceeding with caution, not expectation, according to John Evans

The danger is real and it is the concern of every Kerry supporter headed for the capital this weekend, replied John Evans when the question was put to him.

The question, you ask: Is there a risk tomorrow of the Kerry players being weighed down psychologically by their Croke Park catalogue of big-game failures going back over the past decade?

At the top of the list, given its timing, is last year’s extra-time All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Tyrone, Kerry failing to see the result home from a position of two up on the scoreboard and a man up inside the whitewash with 68 minutes on the clock.

Two years earlier, they led Dublin by one from the 66th to the 74th minute in the drawn All-Ireland final. Mention of the word drawn offers a reminder of how Kerry fared in trying to protect their lead, rather than add to it, all the way to the finish line.

The year previous, they simply didn’t show up against Galway in their opening game of the Super 8s after a blitzkrieg Munster final.

The year before that, and the same as 2019, there was the concession of an injury-time equaliser against Mayo in the drawn All-Ireland semi-final. And going back another 12 months again, Kerry failed to hold onto a three-point advantage 61 minutes into their All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin.

Although it hardly requires pointing out, the same theme runs through nearly all of the above-mentioned games, that being Kerry’s inability to get the job done from a winning position.

Is it a track record that could lead to self-doubt tomorrow?

“You are absolutely right to ask that question. It is on the tip of the tongue of every loyal and seasoned follower here in Kerry that they just haven't performed, against Tyrone last year, against Dublin, and against Mayo until this year,” remarked Evans.

“The strength and experience of Dublin will keep them in there. And if it goes to a battle, all Kerry people would be worried about that. There is a danger, absolutely.”

But while concerned by what they failed to do in years past, the former Tipp, Roscommon, and Wicklow manager reckons Jack O’Connor will have his players primed to such an extent that allowing recent history repeat itself simply will not be countenanced.

“The hunger in Kerry is absolutely phenomenal. It is the driving force. They did a four-week training stint before Mayo and they absolutely killed each other on the training field, hence we lost a few players, Jack Barry and Adrian Spillane. And there was a few more who went onto the field against Mayo who weren't at full throttle either because of Jack O'Connor's style of training and preparation for the big day.

"Jack will know what is required and he'll have them in the right frame of mind.”

Although Evans plumps tentatively for a Kerry victory, a first championship win over Dublin since 2009 will not materialise if the defence is half as porous as was the case against Mayo. Rest assured, said Evans, that if Dublin fashion 26 scoring opportunities from play, they won't leave 16 of them behind them as the westerners did in the quarter-final.

“I hope our defence is as good as people say because they certainly didn't look it the last day. On the whole, I don't think they are all playing as well as they think they are. They are missing a bit of workrate around the centre without Jack Barry and Adrian Spillane. Everybody is talking about us going forward, we need to make sure we are strong going the other way.”