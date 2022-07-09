Westmeath and Cavan can serve up proper championship fare - exactly what the Tailteann should be

Although we tend to automatically think that all bordering counties share fierce GAA rivalries, it’s not strictly true – and certainly not when it comes to Cavan and Westmeath, who clash in this afternoon’s final of the hotly-debated Tailteann Cup.

The two counties meet at Finea, on the River Inny, with the entire boundary, much of which also bisects part of Lough Sheelin nearby, running to only a few kilometres. The village is most famous for an imposing monument in honour of Myles ‘The Slasher’ O’Reilly, reputed to have died defending the bridge against English forces in the 1640s.

Cavan borders five other counties and the order of hostilities arguably reads Monaghan, Meath, Fermanagh, Longford and Leitrim, in that order. For Westmeath, it’s all about Offaly and Meath. Roscommon matters around the Athlone area but in terms of scalps, the Faithful and the Royal are prized above all. Most supporters of the Tailteann finalists, we would imagine, would scarcely call a clash between their sides a derby at all.

While the two have been familiar foes in challenge matches and National League, they have met just once in championship football – a forgettable 2014 qualifier at Breffni Park which Cavan, coming off the back of ‘paradegate’ against Armagh, managed to win by a point.

In the early decades of the GAA – Cavan and Westmeath did not even meet until 1932, by which time Cavan had 14 Ulster titles to their name - Cavan teams were often referred to in press reports as ‘the Slashers’, in reference to the late Myles, the inscription on whose statue states that he “had with him 100 horse while the enemy was 1,000 strong”.

The bould Mylie, then, was probably at least a 10/1 outsider. There will be nothing of the sort on show this afternoon. The Blues can be backed at 8/13 which is interesting given that they were a shorter price to win the competition outright before the semi-finals.

But then they were pushed closely by Sligo; in the game that followed, Westmeath were superb in blitzing a disappointing Offaly and the landscape changed. Suddenly, talk of Cavan sweeping through this competition dried up.

Westmeath are being treated with the utmost respect. An argument can be made that Jack Cooney’s side have, pound for pound, the best forward unit in Leinster outside of the Dubs. John Heslin, Luke Loughlin, Ronan O’Toole and Sam McCartan have landed 9-76 from play across 12 league and championship matches this season, with the exciting McCartan (a grandson of Galway legend Sean Purcell) one of the finds of the season.

That will be of concern to Cavan manager Mickey Graham. There is a sense his side have free-wheeled through the Tailteann, over-powering opponents with attacking football safe in the knowledge they could leave things unusually open at the back.

And open they have been. While the tallies Cavan have conceded have been respectable, Down missed a penalty twice and had nine first-half wides alone; Sligo hit the woodwork three times and had two shots cleared off the line.

While they were dreadfully unfortunate with the two goals shipped against Donegal, at times, Cavan have ridden their luck at the back this season, too. London, trailing by a point, almost got in for a goal in the last play in Ruislip; in the league final, Tipperary rattled the crossbar in injury time.

Yes, we are nit-picking. Cavan have been on a different level to every side they have met so far this year, with the exception of Tipperary and Donegal, and while no-one has said it publicly, in private, there has been a little regret that they did not have a crack at the traditional qualifiers this season.

They impressed against Cork, Kildare and Mayo on the challenge match circuit and have found their stride going forward in the last couple of months, breaking the 20-point mark in four of their five championship matches to date.

It is the most seasoned side the county has assembled since the Ulster Championship winning outfit in 1997, the silver anniversary of which comes around in 11 days’ time. Of the team which started against Sligo last time out, 12 also started the 2020 Ulster final.

Of the three outliers, Conor Brady actually started the 2019 Ulster final and was injured the following year while Stephen Smith was a sub in ’20. The only new addition is Paddy Lynch, who has been outstanding in his rookie season in the starting team.

So, Cavan tick a lot of boxes and the general sense is that they are a team who can live with the best of them on their day. Graham all but said as much at last week’s pre-final media event when he asserted that the current panel is the strongest in his four years in the bainisteoir bib.

But much of that is based on presumption. To climb the ladder, you must look upwards and one match against a team from the top two divisions this season means Cavan have not had the opportunities to prove their worth. And that defeat to Donegal looks worse in hindsight, too.

Were Cavan to lose this afternoon, it would puncture the argument further. With a reported €60,000 holiday fund bonanza and a place in the Sam Maguire for next year also up for grabs, the stakes could not be much higher.

Expect shored up defences and plenty of tension; with something to lose, this will be proper championship fare - exactly what the Tailteann should be.