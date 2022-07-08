Aidan O'Mahony: Con is class but I’d take Clifford any day of the week

Former Kerry footballer Aidan O'Mahony is in no doubt as to who is the best forward in the country.

This weekend's All Ireland semi-final between Kerry and Dublin has been billed as the Con O'Callaghan v David Clifford show, although we may be robbed of that spectacle if O'Callaghan is not fit enough to take part.

O'Mahony is sure of the quality of the pair but believes Clifford brings something extra.

The All-Ireland winner, speaking to Paddy Power said: "I think we've seen O’Callaghan down through the years and he’s just a phenomenal athlete.

"I've seen him grow in that in the first year he started he was a light young lad, highly dangerous, and didn't he grow into an unbelievable athlete. You always need that lad who can hold the ball up, win his own possession and to keep moving.

"You know, he's just an unbelievable player for Dublin. But then you have Clifford. I think he's just a once-in-a-lifetime player, people forget how young he is. We're blessed to have him in Kerry.

"He's my neighbour, he lives across the road from me here. But he’s like a God down here already even as a young guy. He has a great set of shoulders in that he’s very level-headed. He does his talking on the pitch.

"I think in years to come he’ll be regarded as one of the greatest players that we’ve ever seen. So with my Kerry hat on I’d have to pick David Clifford."

O'Mahony, like many others, thinks that the potential absence of O'Callaghan will have a bearing on the result come Sunday evening.

"I think with Con in the team they move the ball quicker. Everything is quicker about Dublin because they transition to get it into him.

"He's so effective and he's so dangerous every time that you know he’ll take his man on sometimes he’ll draw a second man which will open up space for other players.

"It showed in the league when he wasn't playing. You know, Dublin weren't at the heights that we’re used to seeing Dublin and when he does play, and has the support from James McCarthy out the field, they’re a much more dynamic team and as I said he's so effective and gels the team so he’s a huge, huge player and whether he plays or not will have a huge bearing on the result."