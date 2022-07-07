Deane's early strike sets Carbery on way to comfortable win over Avondhu

Carbery 3-18 Avondhu 0-11

Carbery cruised to victory in the Bon Secours Cork Premier SFC Division/Colleges preliminary round final at Coachford last night. A deserved result that looked probable from an early stage, with Ruairí Deane’s 26th minute goal giving them the stimulus to push on.

They led 1-8 to 0-6 at the interval.

Deane again was their chief scorer on 1-4, and with Brian O’Driscoll winning the midfield battle and scoring five excellent first-half points, there was strength in depth in every line of the field.

Overall, Tim Buckley’s side - coached by Micheál Haulie O’Sullivan - produced a fine team display, and this was highlighted by the fact their other two green flags came from corner-back Dylan Scannell and wing-back Ger O’Callaghan.

They join MTU, Duhallow and UCC in the Divisions/Colleges semi-finals.

It was a disappointing return for Martin Crummy’s Avondhu who had the breeze to their backs in the first-half. It was, however, Carbery who started better, going three points to one up with Deane showing his athleticism and landing the opening point in the first minute.

While Mark Keane replied, the south west Cork outfit pushed up on the Avondhu kick-outs and successfully converted their possession into scores from Brian O’Driscoll and Deane. When O’Driscoll landed his third point, Carbery were 0-6 to 0-3 ahead with 20 minutes on the clock. O’Driscoll’s brother Colm was deployed effectively as a sweeper.

Niall Murray pulled off a save from Paddy O’Driscoll but Deane was in the right place to fire the rebound to the net. It would yield them a five point interval advantage.

Ninety seconds into the second-half, Carbery hit another gear with Dylan Scannell making his way in along the right end line. While Murray denied his first attempt at goal, Scannell made no mistake the second time.

Points followed from Sean Daly (2) and Deane before Sean O’Sullivan registered Avondhu’s first flag of the second-half in the 42nd minute, 2-11 to 0-7.

Carbery extended the margin to 11 points and the issue was then put beyond doubt when another fine solo effort, this time from Ger O’Callaghan, ended up in the Avondhu net.

Carbery had the luxury of emptying their bench - Brian O’Driscoll who put in a fine shift for three-quarters of the game one of those to make way. Giving management plenty of food for thought, three of those substitutes - Keith O’Driscoll, Olan Corcoran and Aaron Hayes - were all on target.

Scorers for Carbery: R Deane (1-4, 0-1 free), B O’Driscoll (0-5, 0-2 frees), D Scannell and G O’Callaghan (1-0 each), S Daly (0-2 free) and K O’Driscoll (0-3 each), O Corcoran, A Hayes and S Ryan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Avondhu: M Keane (0-2), J O’Gorman, S O’Sullivan, S Beston, W Fouhy, D Pyne, J Twomey, K Twomey, D O’Brien and M Lenihan (0-1 each).

CARBERY: C Ryan (Ballinascarthy); R O’Connor (St Mary’s), B Everard (St Mary’s), D Scannell (St Mary’s); K Keohane (Kilmeen), D Kiely (Barryroe), G O’Callaghan (Gabriel Rangers); S Ryan (Ballinascarthy), B O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCárthaigh); P O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers), R Deane (Bantry Blues), O Scannell (Kilmeen); C O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCárthaigh, Capt), D O’Sullivan (Barryroe), S Daly (Randal Óg).

Subs: K O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers) for D O’Sullivan (half-time), A Hayes (St James) for P O’Driscoll (40), C O’Connor (St Colum’s) for O Scannell (47), O Corcoran (St Mary’s) for B O’Driscoll (47), K Coakley (Bantry Blues) for G O’Callaghan (52 inj).

AVONDHU: N Murray (Killavullen); K Roche (Mitchelstown), E Burke (Kilshannig, J O’Gorman (Kildorrery); S O’Sullivan (Ballyclough), S Beston (Mitchelstown, Capt), W Fouhy (Kildorrery); S Walsh (Mitchelstown), D Pyne (Glanworth); J Twomey (Kilshannig), K Twomey (Kilshannig), D O’Brien (Glanworth); J Sheehan (Mitchelstown), M Keane (Mitchelstown), M Lenihan (Buttevant).

Subs: J Keating (Kildorrery) for J Twomey (23), A Finnegan (Ballyclough) for D O’Brien (40), P Looney (Killavullen) for J Sheehan (40), R Murphy (Glanworth) for M Lenihan (46), D O’Brien for S O’Sullivan (50).

Referee: James Regan (Lough Rovers).