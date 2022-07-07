Bryan Sheehan: 'This is an All-Ireland final for Kerry'

Questioning how big a game this Sunday's All Ireland football semi-final is for Kerry?

Look no further than former Kerry stalwart Bryan Sheehan, who says their clash with Dublin at Croke Park is their All-Ireland Final.

"I think there is pressure on Kerry, I retired in '17, and they've played once since then.

"They haven't beaten Dublin in Championship since 2009. This is an All-Ireland Final for Kerry. They have to treat this game like it is the All-Ireland Final because they have to beat Dublin.

"It's gone on so long, they have the hoodoo over us and I think now is the opportunity and now is the time that Kerry, simply have to beat Dublin."

Sheehan acknowledged that the new faces in the Kerry team may not have those same memories, with only a small number of the current panel present to have witnessed those losses up close and personal.

"There are a lot of new faces on the team, so I don't think it's going to be so much of an overhand to get caught up in.

"The likes of Paul Geaney, David Moran, these fella's have been around since 2011 or just after it.

"They've been around a long time, and have tasted defeat by Dublin, but I think a lot of the others on the team haven't, just the defeats in 2016 semi-final and 2019 final."

The former Kerry forward said the mood in Kerry is one of slight desperation, with the public itching to get that win over the Capital.

"For the public in Kerry, I think it is a must-win game. Being straight out about it, we're sick of losing to them.

This is the one opportunity and the one game that Kerry have to win it.

Kevin Walsh agreed with Sheehan's points, citing the Kingdom's favorites tag and the high expectations within the county as an added factor.

"This is not only another match for Kerry, the difference now is that there is a high expectation in Kerry.

"Kerry are favourites for this game for the first time in ten years, so now they have to carry the expectation as well.

"If they don't win this game, there'll be a lot of questions asked. You look at Paul Mannion and [Jack] McCaffrey being gone, you look at Dublin's form in the league.

"They [Kerry] have got to channel all their energy into Sunday."