Bryan Sheehan: 'This is an All-Ireland final for Kerry'

The Kingdom are 'sick of losing' to Dublin, Sheehan said. 
Bryan Sheehan: 'This is an All-Ireland final for Kerry'

TIME TO DELIVER: The Kerry senior football team. ©INPHO/James Crombie

Thu, 07 Jul, 2022 - 17:06
Shane Donovan

Questioning how big a game this Sunday's All Ireland football semi-final is for Kerry?

Look no further than former Kerry stalwart Bryan Sheehan, who says their clash with Dublin at Croke Park is their All-Ireland Final.

"I think there is pressure on Kerry, I retired in '17, and they've played once since then. 

"They haven't beaten Dublin in Championship since 2009. This is an All-Ireland Final for Kerry. They have to treat this game like it is the All-Ireland Final because they have to beat Dublin.

"It's gone on so long, they have the hoodoo over us and I think now is the opportunity and now is the time that Kerry, simply have to beat Dublin."

Sheehan acknowledged that the new faces in the Kerry team may not have those same memories, with only a small number of the current panel present to have witnessed those losses up close and personal.

"There are a lot of new faces on the team, so I don't think it's going to be so much of an overhand to get caught up in.

"The likes of Paul Geaney, David Moran, these fella's have been around since 2011 or just after it.

"They've been around a long time, and have tasted defeat by Dublin, but I think a lot of the others on the team haven't, just the defeats in 2016 semi-final and 2019 final."

The former Kerry forward said the mood in Kerry is one of slight desperation, with the public itching to get that win over the Capital. 

"For the public in Kerry, I think it is a must-win game. Being straight out about it, we're sick of losing to them.

This is the one opportunity and the one game that Kerry have to win it.

Kevin Walsh agreed with Sheehan's points, citing the Kingdom's favorites tag and the high expectations within the county as an added factor.

"This is not only another match for Kerry, the difference now is that there is a high expectation in Kerry.

"Kerry are favourites for this game for the first time in ten years, so now they have to carry the expectation as well. 

"If they don't win this game, there'll be a lot of questions asked. You look at Paul Mannion and [Jack] McCaffrey being gone, you look at Dublin's form in the league.

"They [Kerry] have got to channel all their energy into Sunday."

More in this section

Jack Keane and Cathal Keaveney with Shay McGlinchey 6/6/2022 Dillon wary of sting in Galway minor tail as Mayo bid to win three-in-a-row against neighbours
Kerry v Mayo - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final We need a pair of 'rattling good' semis to finally ignite football championship - Evans
Brian Cody 6/7/2022 Cody wary of a Covid 'disaster' as Cats take extra precautions ahead of All-Ireland final
<p>Paul Rouse's Football Show</p>

Rouse's Football Show: Kerry hunger, how Galway adapt to Derry, crucial matchups and Tailteann tee-up

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices