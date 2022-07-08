Glynn hopes early losses have steeled Galway for the most important silverware

Answers on a postcard, please, as to the last county to lose three championship games in the same season and still wind up in an All-Ireland final.

Actually, scrap that. Answers on a postcard, please, as to the last county to lose three championship games in the same season and still end up as All-Ireland champions, for that will be the case if Galway come out on top in today’s All-Ireland minor football final.

This evening’s decider isn’t the first time that Galway and Mayo will have crossed paths in this year’s championship, nor second for that matter.

The neighbours twice met in Connacht, Mayo comprehensive winners in both the round-robin clash (1-15 to 0-4) and provincial decider (0-13 to 0-7). In between those games, Galway incurred a second round-robin defeat at the hands of Leitrim, the young Tribes somehow still standing at the end of the Connacht championship despite coming off second best on three occasions.

Their involvement in the All-Ireland series coincided with a marked improvement in performance, Alan Glynn’s young charges dumping out Leinster champions Dublin at the quarter-final juncture before withstanding a late revival from Derry last time out.

Evan allowing for their three falls in Connacht, Glynn reckons his team are exactly where they deserve to be.

“It's about right where we are, although we went highways and byways and sideways to get to where we are,” said the Galway manager.

“I kind of knew with this group early on that they definitely had the talent to be as good as anything in Ireland. It transpired that way, even if it took a longer route than we had thought.”

Earlier this season, Kerry minor manager James Costello was critical of the Munster MFC format and the lack of games afforded to themselves and Cork, by comparison with the more game-heavy approaches in the other provinces.

Connacht’s round-robin format and the minimum four games it guarantees each county is a significant factor, argued Glynn, in two teams from the west ending up in the All-Ireland final for the very first time.

“With Connacht, you could have absolutely no complaints. We really targeted the Roscommon game in the first round, and played really well. Then went to Sligo, and played really well there too," he said.

“The way the other fixtures went, we were effectively into the minimum of a Connacht semi-final with two games to spare in the round-robin. I don't know if that affected us mentally, but we obviously didn't perform in those next two games against Mayo and Leitrim.

“The format is excellent and it gave us great preparation for the All-Ireland series. It's probably no coincidence that you've two Connacht teams in the All-Ireland final considering the preparation both teams got in the provincial championship.”

But the question remains as to whether Galway have improved sufficiently to bridge the gap that was most evident during their two earlier meetings with Mayo in May and June.

The Tribes managed just one point from play when going down by 14 in the round-robin clash and while the provincial final was a closer run affair, Galway’s 0-4 total from play was still way below par.

“We've played them twice already, but I think we've improved a good bit. We've learned a good bit from those two games and I knew after those two games that Mayo were a very good team," added Glynn.

“If we were to go through the quarter-final and semi-final, I figured that they were going to progress on the opposite side of the draw as well and it has turned out that way. It's a big challenge for our lads but one that they're definitely looking forward to.”

Victory for the boys in maroon would bring the county level with Mayo on the roll of honour at seven All-Irelands each. But more importantly from a conveyor belt perspective, today represents the county’s fourth All-Ireland minor final appearance since 2016.

The last three might have ended in defeat, but that the county is consistently producing top-end minor teams will continue to bode well for the quality of player filtering up through U20 and onto senior.

Seán Mulkerrin, Finian Ó Laoi, and Robert Finnerty have come through from the 2016 class, while Paul Kelly, Tony Gill, and Tomo Culhane have graduated from the 2018 side also beaten by Kerry.

From the current crop, Éanna Monaghan and Colm Costello are two for whom the early indicators are very promising.

“It drives interest and enthusiasm in clubs, schools, and in the academies as lads can see minor teams progressing to the latter stages of the competition. It is a boost for everyone,” Glynn concluded.