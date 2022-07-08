Dolan relishing Westmeath's potential moment in the sun 

James Dolan may have lived in the shadow of his cousin Dessie for many years, both with their club Garrycastle – and their county, Westmeath – but now is the time for James to have his moment in the sun.

Dolan will form part of the Lake County squad that bid to win the inaugural Tailteann Cup final against Cavan this Saturday.

After a long lay-off through injury, having torn his adductor tendon, the versatile campaigner (32) is delighted to be back in contention with Westmeath for the eagerly-awaited showdown with Cavan next weekend.

The new tier two championship has been lauded for giving ‘weaker counties’ a chance to play at GAA headquarters, but the 32-year-old concedes that he has already played a good few finals in Croke Park.

"We won Division 3 and 4 league titles there, and lost another Division 3 final to Louth and a Division 2 final to Derry. I also got to play in two Leinster finals (2015 and 2016), but we got well beaten by that great Dublin team. So I’ve done alright as regards getting to finals, but winning them is a little bit different.”

He continues: “The Cavan game will be different to those two games against Dublin. Coming into those games, of course you think you can win them, but there’s a realistic element as well. That Dublin team has beaten every other county well for good measure. However, in terms of finals in Croke Park, a win against Cavan is achievable.”

Westmeath’s displays have improved as the Tailteann Cup has progressed, culminating in their semi-final win against Offaly.

Reflecting on the earlier matches, James states: “We were doing well against Laois until Kevin Maguire got sent off. He’s our captain and a pivotal player for us. We needed a great goal from Sam McCartan to turn the tide. We went to Carlow and it is always hard to win down there. But we put in a really good performance against Offaly on the big stage in Croke Park.”

James refers to the comfortable win against their southern neighbours as “stepping stone number three,” before expanding: “The final is stepping stone number four. We’re looking to put in our best performance of the year in the final. We let ourselves down in the Leinster semi-final against Kildare and it would be really nice to put that right in the final in Croke Park.”

Westmeath’s attacking game impressed a lot of neutrals in the high-scoring penultimate round win over Offaly. However, James is unsure as to what tactics will be needed against the Breffni County men on Saturday.

“Each game is different,” he opines, “and we’ll have to do our homework on Cavan. We need to see how they play and set up, and then set up against that and decide whether we kick the ball or run it.

The weather will also be a factor. If it’s raining, Croke Park doesn’t play well. The ball will be slipping and sliding like a bar of soap. On a nice day, you can play better football,” he concludes.