Dublin hurling captain O'Donnell will throw his lot in with footballers, says Brennan

Ger Brennan has predicted that Dublin hurling captain Eoghan O'Donnell will make his switch to the football setup a permanent one.

O'Donnell was surprisingly recruited by football manager Dessie Farrell following Dublin's exit from the hurling Championship and came on as a sub against Cork last time out, making him the 51st player to feature competitively for the footballers in 2022.

Neither O'Donnell nor Farrell has commented on the former's situation beyond this season though Brennan believes that the Whitehall Colmcille man won't return to the small ball game.

"I would say he'll probably pack in the hurling, yeah, and he'll concentrate on the footballers because the hurlers, and that's another conversation, they're just not good enough," said St Vincent's man Brennan.

"I've seen Eoghan up close and personal twice, St Vincent's played Whitehall in two championship games over the last couple of seasons and I was hugely impressed with him.

"He actually went in full-forward in those games and, physically and athletically, he's a powerhouse. For a man who has predominantly been playing hurling all year, his hand-eye coordination, his football sharpness and football skills was like he was playing Gaelic football all year.

"Eoghan is a multi-talented individual and someone who is obviously adapting to football training to the point that Dessie felt comfortable putting him in.

"The more football that Eoghan plays, the better he's going to get and he will probably push on to start in Dublin's 15, not this year but certainly going forward if he keeps going the way he's going."