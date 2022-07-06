John Kiely: We have a clean bill of health heading into final

John Kiely says he has a full Limerick panel to pick from for the first time this year.

The Limerick manager will have long-term injury victims Cian Lynch and Peter Casey available for the decider against Kilkenny on Sunday week - both players came in for the semi-final win over Galway but will benefit from two more weeks of preparation for the final against Kilkenny.

“We’ve a pretty much clean bill of health, really,” said Kiely.

“All good - hopefully it’ll stay that way for the next ten days.

“It is (the first time all year), the week before the last game was the first time we had everybody, really, on board. To be fair to the lads, they’ve done a great job getting the guys back on board.”

Kiely said he was “confident” Lynch and Casey were fit and ready to go against Galway.

"We were delighted to see them come through, that’s the whole idea - we wouldn’t have played them bar we were confident. He (Cian) had already done a nice bit of work so we were confident he would come through.

“He missed ten weeks in the season - the rest of the guys have been pushing on with three sessions a week and five championship matches in the interim, so the team has moved on.

“He’s under no illusions about his need to win his place back on the team.”

Asked if he and the management team had held Lynch and Casey in reserve until the closing stages because they were concerned the two men mightn’t last an entire game, Kiely answered: “I didn’t say that. We haven’t even considered what our starting fifteen might be for the next day.

“We have three sessions to get through now and that’s going to reveal a group of players we feel are ready to start on the day.

“We chose maybe not to play him (Lynch) until that period of time (against Galway), that’s not to say he couldn’t have come on before that.

“If we went to extra time would I have taken him off? No, absolutely not, he’d have continued on. He was fit, fit to play, and that’s how we chose to use him on the day.”