Cork's Colm Lyons to be appointed for All-Ireland hurling final

Cork’s Colm Lyons is set to be appointed to take charge of Sunday week’s All-Ireland senior hurling final between Kilkenny and Limerick.

It will be the first senior decider for the Nemo Rangers man, who was the referee for the recent Clare-Wexford quarter-final in Thurles as well as the Clare-Limerick Munster round robin game in Ennis and Galway-Kilkenny Leinster group match in Salthill.