Cork's Colm Lyons to be appointed for All-Ireland hurling final

Cork’s Colm Lyons is set to be appointed to take charge of Sunday week’s All-Ireland senior hurling final between Kilkenny and Limerick.
It will be the first senior decider for the Nemo Rangers man, who was the referee for the recent Clare-Wexford quarter-final in Thurles as well as the Clare-Limerick Munster round robin game in Ennis and Galway-Kilkenny Leinster group match in Salthill.
Lyons was the man in the middle for the 2020 Munster final between Limerick and Waterford having been appointed to the All-Ireland senior club final earlier that year. He was also referee for the 2012 All-Ireland minor final.
Lyons is in line to be the first referee from Cork to officiate an All-Ireland SHC final since Offaly-born Diarmuid Kirwan in 2009 and ‘07 and before that Willie Horgan in 1991.