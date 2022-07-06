Late Galway collapses a familiar problem

Even allowing for soaring energy prices, the frequency and extent of Galway power cuts at the end of all bar one of their championship outings this summer have been as inexplicable as they have been infuriating for Pádraic Joyce’s management.

When reflecting on the chaos that was their All-Ireland quarter-final against Armagh, Joyce lamented how his team “lost their way” when commanding a six-point lead a minute and a half into second-half stoppages.

Having seen similar leads almost wiped out by Mayo and Roscommon late on in the Connacht quarter-final and final respectively, Joyce revealed that Galway had worked on improving their final quarter game-management coming into the last-eight clash. No improvement was evident, though, as players again tightened and became sloppy as the finish line came into view.

“We had done the same against Mayo and Roscommon, and so we addressed it, but we still lost our way,” he said.

A look at the injury-time periods across the three games shows Galway having been outscored by 3-4 to 0-4.

The pattern of Galway power failures, mind, didn’t begin with the near squandering of a six-point lead with less than three minutes of regulation time remaining in the second half of their championship opener against Mayo.

Such fade-outs blighted the team in season two of Joyce’s tenure, as well, and will fill Derry boots full of confidence that should they find themselves trailing as the bell sounds for the last lap on Saturday, they know their opponents are not so much susceptible to a wobble late on as they are proven stumblers when in possession of the lead coming down the stretch.

2021 Allianz League Division 1 relegation play-off: Monaghan 1-21 Galway 2-17 (AET)

With 68 minutes on the clock, Galway, ahead by 2-12 to 0-13, were well down the road to top-flight safety. And then, without explanation or notice, the Tribesmen simply fell apart. Monaghan’s Dessie Ward popped over back-to-back points to leave one score between them, Galway’s loosening grip on the game further unfastened when Paul Conroy departed on a black card.

Slack defending from the 14-man visitors facilitated a 72nd minute Darren Hughes goal, and while the westerners did manage to get back up the field and return in front, Conor McManus forced extra-time with the second half’s last kick. It was an extra-time that finished with Galway regretful and relegated.

2021 Connacht SFC final: Mayo 2-14 Galway 2-8

A full second-half power failure. In front by 2-5 to 0-6 at the interval, Galway went scoreless for the first 26 minutes of the second half. It was a second half where Joyce’s charges did not score from play, three Matthew Tierney frees all they could manage.

2022 Allianz League Division 2 final: Roscommon 1-20 Galway 0-22

Noteworthy for the fact that the same as the aforementioned Monaghan, Armagh, and Roscommon Connacht final games, Galway leaked a wholly avoidable injury-time green flag. Goalscorer Diarmuid Murtagh bobbed and weaved his way around five maroon shirts before getting his shot away in the 71st minute.

2022 Connacht SFC quarter-final: Galway 1-14 Mayo 0-16

Johnny Heaney’s 63rd-minute point to shove the visitors 1-14 to 0-11 ahead was their last of the game. Across the remaining 12 minutes, Galway didn’t have a single shot at Rory Byrne’s goal, whereas Mayo had eight (five points and three wides).

Despite all of the above, Joyce saw fit to commend his players for how they finished the game.

“We almost got caught at the end. But look, if we were in that position a couple of years ago we might have lost the game. Just the heart and the bottle to stick with it, so I have to compliment the lads on that.”

2022 Connacht SFC final: Galway 2-19 Roscommon 2-16

Outgunned by 2-3 to 0-3 from the 59th minute onward, Galway had their nine-point advantage shrunk to a single score. Outside of the two goals conceded, Galway had John Daly’s boot to thank for ensuring Roscommon didn’t bag a final quarter hattrick.

2022 All-Ireland SFC quarter-final: Galway 2-21 Armagh 3-18 (AET, Galway won 4-1 on penalties)

When Kieran Molloy split the Hill 16 posts with the outside of the right boot 30 seconds into second half injury-time to send Galway six clear, RTÉ’s Darragh Maloney remarked “surely that is that from a Galway point of view”.

You’d have thought so, was it not for the body of evidence outlined above.

Armagh were gifted two goals thereafter, with Damien Comer’s 74th minute point to put four between the sides Galway's last scoring opportunity during the 10 minutes of injury-time.