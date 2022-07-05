Hotel room shortage means Kilkenny won't overnight in Dublin after All-Ireland final

Kilkenny will return home after Sunday week’s All-Ireland final, while Limerick will stay in Dublin following the game.

The Leinster champions will head Noreside due to a shortage of hotels, while reigning All-Ireland champions Limerick have booked the Clayton Burlington Hotel in Ballsbridge.

The Citywest Hotel in Saggart has been Kilkenny’s hotel of choice for finals down through the years but it is now being used to house Ukrainian refugees for the next two years. Limerick also stayed there when they won the All-Ireland SHC title against Galway in 2018.

Both teams will travel to the capital on the day of the game.

For the past two years, the finalists have returned home the evening of the All-Ireland final. However, those travel arrangements were prompted by Covid restrictions that were in place at the time. Post-final banquets have been a major fundraising source for team holiday funds.

Speaking last month, GAA president Larry McCarthy said Croke Park could assist counties who find difficulty in sourcing sufficient accommodation in Dublin for games at GAA HQ.

“The cost of living is a concern for everybody but if teams overnighting in Dublin is an outrageous cost we will have to see what we can do," he remarked.

Meanwhile, Fergal Horgan and Colm Lyons appear to be the leading candidates to take charge of the final. Tipperary’s Horgan has refereed three deciders while Nemo Rangers man Lyons has yet to officiate one.