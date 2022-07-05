Éamonn Grimes: Galway battle the best preparation for Limerick

The “wake-up call” Limerick were given by Galway in Sunday’s gut-check All-Ireland semi-final was “the best thing that could have happened” to John Kiely’s charges.

That’s according to Limerick’s 1973 All-Ireland winning captain Éamonn Grimes, who said the stiff examination provided by Henry Shefflin’s Galway was the most perfect All-Ireland final preparation Limerick could have got.

Having twice trailed the westerners as the clock ticked past the hour mark, Limerick eventually shook off the Tribesmen when throwing over the game’s final three scores.

“What happened to us on Sunday was the best thing that could have happened, in so far as a lot of our fellas were a little hesitant in going for the ball. We weren't coming to the ball at all, and that was a lot of our players,” Grimes remarked.

“As a result, Galway were out in front and were out in front for a lot of the ball. And in some cases, they shoved us off the ball. We were supposed to have been a strong team, but they were pretty strong, as well. It was a great preparation for two weeks' time.”

That it is Kilkenny who Limerick will face on July 17, the same as when Grimes was captain 49 years ago, comes as no surprise to the 1973 hurler of the year.

His contention heading into the first of the weekend’s semi-finals was that Clare had played their “little All-Ireland” against Limerick in both the Munster round-robin meeting in Ennis and the subsequent extra-time provincial decider.

“Kilkenny were coming there nicely. You can never write them off. Ah listen, they have the hurling. We'll find it hard.”

When asked where the Leinster champions might particularly trouble the three-in-a-row chasing Treatymen on Sunday week, Grimes replied: “Everywhere”.

He expanded: “They are strong everywhere. Now, we have got a wake-up call after yesterday. That'll be rectified.”

Grimes was speaking after completing 18 holes at the JP McManus Pro-Am in the company of Sweden's Henrik Stenson, former jockey Charlie Swan, and JP McManus' horse-racing manager Frank Berry.

“I really enjoyed it. We were playing with a lovely pro, Henrik Stenson. It was an absolutely gorgeous day out.”