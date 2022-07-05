Éamonn Grimes: Galway battle the best preparation for Limerick

Limerick's 1973 winning captain Grimes feels the 'wake-up call' Limerick were given by Galway in Sunday's semi-final was 'the best thing that could have happened' to John Kiely’s charges
Éamonn Grimes: Galway battle the best preparation for Limerick

PREPARED: Limerick’s manager John Kiely. Pic: ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

Tue, 05 Jul, 2022 - 07:05
Eoghan Cormican

The “wake-up call” Limerick were given by Galway in Sunday’s gut-check All-Ireland semi-final was “the best thing that could have happened” to John Kiely’s charges.

That’s according to Limerick’s 1973 All-Ireland winning captain Éamonn Grimes, who said the stiff examination provided by Henry Shefflin’s Galway was the most perfect All-Ireland final preparation Limerick could have got.

Having twice trailed the westerners as the clock ticked past the hour mark, Limerick eventually shook off the Tribesmen when throwing over the game’s final three scores.

“What happened to us on Sunday was the best thing that could have happened, in so far as a lot of our fellas were a little hesitant in going for the ball. We weren't coming to the ball at all, and that was a lot of our players,” Grimes remarked.

“As a result, Galway were out in front and were out in front for a lot of the ball. And in some cases, they shoved us off the ball. We were supposed to have been a strong team, but they were pretty strong, as well. It was a great preparation for two weeks' time.” 

That it is Kilkenny who Limerick will face on July 17, the same as when Grimes was captain 49 years ago, comes as no surprise to the 1973 hurler of the year. 

His contention heading into the first of the weekend’s semi-finals was that Clare had played their “little All-Ireland” against Limerick in both the Munster round-robin meeting in Ennis and the subsequent extra-time provincial decider.

“Kilkenny were coming there nicely. You can never write them off. Ah listen, they have the hurling. We'll find it hard.” 

When asked where the Leinster champions might particularly trouble the three-in-a-row chasing Treatymen on Sunday week, Grimes replied: “Everywhere”.

He expanded: “They are strong everywhere. Now, we have got a wake-up call after yesterday. That'll be rectified.” 

Grimes was speaking after completing 18 holes at the JP McManus Pro-Am in the company of Sweden's Henrik Stenson, former jockey Charlie Swan, and JP McManus' horse-racing manager Frank Berry.

“I really enjoyed it. We were playing with a lovely pro, Henrik Stenson. It was an absolutely gorgeous day out.”

More in this section

Pat Ryan celebrates at the final whistle 10/7/2021 Pat Ryan is to be named the new Cork senior hurling manager
Dalo's Hurling Show: Cats purring, battle hardened Limerick, Cork’s succession plans, Offaly heartbreak Dalo's Hurling Show: Cats purring, battle hardened Limerick, Cork’s succession plans, Offaly heartbreak
Cork selector Pat Mulcahy: 'Unhelpful' Cork pundits have an agenda Cork selector Pat Mulcahy: 'Unhelpful' Cork pundits have an agenda
<p>THE CHOSEN ONE: Cork U20 manager Pat Ryan, left, and selector Donal O'Mahoney during the 2020 Bord Gáis Energy GAA Hurling All-Ireland U20 Championship Final match between Dublin and Cork at UPMC Nowlan Park in Kilkenny. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile</p>

Michael Moynihan: Pat Ryan fits on all counts

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices