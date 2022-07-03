Kerry SHC: Crotta, Abbeydorney and Causeway through to knock out stages

Kerry SHC RD 2 wrap

While the second round of the group stages of the Kerry Senior Hurling Championship did not produce any major shocks, all three games were in the balance until the final minutes.

Causeway and Ballyduff finished all square on 0-14 to 1-11 in Group 1 at Austin Stack Park on Sunday afternoon.

It was a tight contest all through with Ballyduff without Darragh Slattery and Kerry star Eoin Ross (serving a one game suspension) looking the most likely winners at half time as they trailed by only a point at half time (0-7 - 0-6).

Paul McGrath contributed 0-4 from frees for Causeway who had Muiris Delaney doing well against Mikey Boyle while young Kieran O’Carroll fired over three from play for Ballyduff.

Causeway’s wide count had reached twelve with McGrath keeping them in front after Kieran O’Carroll had finished a Mikey Boyle cross to Causeway net to set up a grand stand finish.

McGrath gave Causeway a 0-14 to 1-10 lead in the 58th minute but Podge Boyle leveled from a free in the 62nd minute and the draw was just about right. Causeway are now through to the play-offs while Ballyduff will play St Brendan’s on Saturday to see who joins them.

Crotta O’Neill’s top Group 3 following a 1-20 to 0-15 win over a Lixnaw side that started without Shane Conway.

Crotta, who last won the SHC in 1968, had Shane Nolan in superb form scoring 0-12 from frees and play while Declan O’Donoghue added 1-4. Lixnaw's Ricky Heffernan (0-4), veteran John Tweak Griffin (0-3) and half time substitute Conway scoring 0-3. Lixnaw face Ballyheigue on Saturday with the winner going into the quarterfinal.

Abbeydorney just about survived a late comeback when they beat a spirited Dr Crokes side 4-14 to 4-9 thanks to 1-10 from Keith O’Connor and 2-2 from David Egan.

Crokes hit back with two late goals from Tom Doyle and 2-8 from Mark Heffernan. Crokes have a chance of knocking out champions Kilmoyley this Friday if they win but the more likelier scenario is John Meyler’s troops will prevail.