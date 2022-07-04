Claregalway and New York crowned Féile champions 

Claregalway brought the Division 1 John West Féile na nGael title back across the Shannon on Saturday evening after they defeated Austin Stacks of Tralee in the final played in Abbotstown.

The Galway club had last won the title in 2013 and two goals from Ronan Duggan gave them the edge over Dublin’s Ballyboden St Enda’s in a tight semi-final to set up the decider against the Kerry youngsters who had overcome Bredagh of Down by 4-3 to 0-4.

Goals were again key to their success in the final as Duggan, Stephen Brennan and Cormac Feeney all found the net to secure them a 3-2 to 0-6 win over Stacks, as Éanna Flaherty was named player of the match and joint captains Jamie King and Seán O’Callaghan raised the trophy.

The Division 1 Shield final was an all-Dublin affair as St Jude’s defeated St Peter’s by 0-8 to 0-3 while Douglas of Cork defeated New York in the Plate final after winning the hurling Shield title last weekend.

It was a great weekend for the kids from the Big Apple as New York won the LGFA Division 1 title after defeating Naomh Mhuire of Galway in the final. New York beat Erin’s Own of Cork by 4-2 to 1-1 in the final four while Naomh Mhuire pipped their neighbours from Claremorris in Mayo by 1-9 to 3-1. Ava Fitzsimons struck for two goals in the final for New York and Catlin Cronin had another as they ran out 3-8 to 0-2 victors.

Eighty-eight teams took part in the competitions played across Dublin and Kildare on Saturday with representatives from Ireland, the UK, Europe and both coasts of the USA present.

Westport of Mayo claimed the Division 2 boys title after they defeated Tullamore of Offaly by 1-4 to 0-5 while Naomh Pádraig Droim an Tí of Armagh were crowned Division 3 champions after they overcame Dúrlas Óg of Tipperary by 2-8 to 0-2.

In Division 4 Limerick’s Monaleen edged Ballynastragh Gaels of Wexford by 3-3 to 1-7 and Boston brought the Division 5 title back across the Atlantic after they beat Waterford’s Rathgormack by 2-2 to 0-4.

Meanwhile, Carryduff of Down claimed the LGFA Division 2 title and Kildress of Tyrone took the Division 3 honours while Ballymaguigan from Derry were Division 4 champions and St Ergnat’s Moneyglass of Antrim were the Division 5 winners.