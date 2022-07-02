Cats vowed not to lose another semi, says stellar Reid

"The big motivation over the last four weeks was that we lost the last two semi-finals."
Cats vowed not to lose another semi, says stellar Reid

HERO'S WELCOME: TJ Reid of Kilkenny embraces supporters after his side's victory in the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Kilkenny and Clare at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Sat, 02 Jul, 2022 - 20:27
Paul Keane

Man of the Match TJ Reid said Kilkenny simply weren't prepared to lose another All-Ireland hurling semi-final.

The Cats followed up their 2019 final defeat to Tipperary with last four losses to Waterford in 2020 and Cork last year.

"The big motivation over the last four weeks was that we lost the last two semi-finals - no way was that happening today," said Reid, who struck 0-10 in the dozen-point demolition of Clare, noting that 'you leave your big performances until the big days'.

Munster finalists Clare had appeared the team most likely to threaten Limerick's three-in-a-row bid but Kilkenny stepped out from the shadows in remarkable fashion.

"You have to be confident," said Reid. "You have to believe in your team and we did. We had four weeks of great training. We were together for the last four weeks, serious training, serious bonding. We were waiting in the long grass.

"I suppose we trained really hard and we showed today with the performance, it was excellent from start to finish.

"We dominated the game in a lot of areas. Just a massive effort today and it was needed because Clare were coming off a fantastic year. But look, we were told that it had been quiet in Leinster, nobody was really talking about us really. We were just focused on one thing, a win today and get a performance."

Reid's brother, Kilkenny captain Richie, locked down the defence during the 2-26 to 0-20 win.

"Today was a big performance, from one to 15, and our backs were outrageous, tigerish, real heart," said Reid.

More in this section

Steffi Fitzgerald and Carrie Dolan 2/7/2022 Tipp defeat Cork on Super Saturday but bow out to Dublin on score difference
Kilkenny v Clare - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Cody thrilled with spirit and workrate of players he trusts completely
Kilkenny v Clare - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Did we undervalue Cody’s ability to bring team to perfect pitch? And the timelessness of TJ's talent?
#Kilkenny GAA
Kilkenny v Clare - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final

Tyrrell ranks brilliant Cats blitz alongside 2008 masterclass

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices