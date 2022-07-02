Tyrrell ranks brilliant Cats blitz alongside 2008 masterclass

Kilkenny great Jackie Tyrrell has compared the Cats' demolition of Clare to the greatest performance of the Brian Cody era, the 2008 All-Ireland final win over Waterford.

The Cats had victory and a place in the July 17 All-Ireland final against Limerick or Galway virtually secured by half-time when they led 1-17 to 0-6.

"The performance, particularly the first-half, it was a demolition job, to go in 14 points up at half-time, you'd rank it up there with Kilkenny's performance in 2008," said Tyrrell during RTÉ TV's live coverage of the All-Ireland semi-final.

"They were absolutely so clinical. Maybe in the first five minutes a little jittery, but after that they took over, just so clinical. Any time they got the ball, they put it through the hands and over the bar.

"There were nine scorers I think, who all contributed in the first-half. So Kilkenny, an outstanding performance. Huge questions around the Clare performance alright but Kilkenny made them look so ordinary at times.

"The most pleasing thing is that the relatively new guys; Mikey Butler, Cian Kenny, Richie Reid, who is kind of the new centre-back, were outstanding today."

Tyrrell took the opportunity to hit back at those who have written off the Leinster championship as inferior to Munster.

"Three words. Munster. Hurling. Discuss," said the nine-time All-Ireland winner. "It does show how different the round robin is (to the All-Ireland series). And you would ask the question, what happened Clare? Because that Clare that I watched is not the Clare I've seen previously.

"Whether it was losing John Conlon beforehand or what, and look, this place can be a cemetery too for certain players. It's a big occasion coming to Croke Park. Normally with Clare it sets them free but today, a lot of lads who were outstanding all year just seemed to be snuffed out."