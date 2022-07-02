GAA president apologies for Armagh-Galway brawl

Larry McCarthy highlighted the need for players to be responsible
GAA president apologies for Armagh-Galway brawl

Larry McCarthy: 'While we have been criticised for what we should have done to prevent the occurrence, one wonders what responsibility the young men involved bear.' Picture:  Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Sat, 02 Jul, 2022 - 16:45
John Fogarty

GAA president Larry McCarthy has apologised on behalf of the association for the full-time brawl that marred last Sunday’s Armagh-Galway SFC quarter-final in Croke Park.

The ugly scenes at the end of the drawn game prompted the GAA's Central Competitions Comtrol Committee (CCCC) to retrospectively suspend four players, including a six-month ban for Armagh extended panel member Tiernan Kelly, and issue a €10,000 fine to each county.

Insisting the players as much as anyone else should look at their own actions, McCarthy highlighted the onus on them to be responsible.

In his match programme notes for today’s All-Ireland SHC semi-final, he writes: “The imbroglio which occurred in the game between Armagh and Galway last Sunday was galling and unnecessary and should not have taken place. It marred what was a wonderfully tense, exciting game of football. On behalf of Cumann Lúthchleas Gael, I apologise for its occurrence.

“Such behaviour is unbecoming of sport in general, but of Gaelic Games in particular.

It is particularly unbecoming of our sports as we pride ourselves, and indeed differentiate ourselves, on the way supporters and followers mix freely without rancour during games.

“While we have been criticised for what we should have done to prevent the occurrence, one wonders what responsibility the young men involved bear.

“Inter-county players are, rightfully, held in very high esteem in their communities. With that esteem is there a responsibility to behave in a manner which is becoming of themselves, their clubs and their inter-county teams?

“Last Sunday, too many people would appear to have forgotten that responsibility. All of us, players, administrators and officials have a responsibility to ensure that a reoccurrence does not take place. Our members and supporters deserve better.”

More in this section

Clare v Wexford - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Brian Lohan names unchanged Clare team for semi-final clash
Padraig Walsh scores 16/4/2022 Padraig Walsh back on Kilkenny team for semi-final clash with Clare
Cork v Limerick - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Cian Lynch and Peter Casey named on the bench for Limerick
<p>Clare's John Conlon arriving at Croke Park. </p>

Blow for Clare as John Conlon ruled out of Kilkenny clash

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices