GAA president apologies for Armagh-Galway brawl

GAA president Larry McCarthy has apologised on behalf of the association for the full-time brawl that marred last Sunday’s Armagh-Galway SFC quarter-final in Croke Park.

The ugly scenes at the end of the drawn game prompted the GAA's Central Competitions Comtrol Committee (CCCC) to retrospectively suspend four players, including a six-month ban for Armagh extended panel member Tiernan Kelly, and issue a €10,000 fine to each county.

Insisting the players as much as anyone else should look at their own actions, McCarthy highlighted the onus on them to be responsible.

In his match programme notes for today’s All-Ireland SHC semi-final, he writes: “The imbroglio which occurred in the game between Armagh and Galway last Sunday was galling and unnecessary and should not have taken place. It marred what was a wonderfully tense, exciting game of football. On behalf of Cumann Lúthchleas Gael, I apologise for its occurrence.

“Such behaviour is unbecoming of sport in general, but of Gaelic Games in particular.

It is particularly unbecoming of our sports as we pride ourselves, and indeed differentiate ourselves, on the way supporters and followers mix freely without rancour during games.

“While we have been criticised for what we should have done to prevent the occurrence, one wonders what responsibility the young men involved bear.

“Inter-county players are, rightfully, held in very high esteem in their communities. With that esteem is there a responsibility to behave in a manner which is becoming of themselves, their clubs and their inter-county teams?

“Last Sunday, too many people would appear to have forgotten that responsibility. All of us, players, administrators and officials have a responsibility to ensure that a reoccurrence does not take place. Our members and supporters deserve better.”