Clare manager Brian Lohan has kept faith with the side which started the Banner's quarter-final clash with Wexford for Saturday's clash with Kilkenny
Brian Lohan names unchanged Clare team for semi-final clash

STICKING: Clare manager Brian Lohan. Pic: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Fri, 01 Jul, 2022 - 22:38
TJ Galvin

Clare manager Brian Lohan has kept faith with the side which started the Banner's quarter-final clash with Wexford for Saturday's All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final clash with Kilkenny.

The Clare bench made a huge impact in turning that game around but Lohan has resisted the urge to throw in the likes of Aron Shanagher from the off despite his 1-2 off the bench last time out.

Clare (All-Ireland SHC v Kilkenny): E Quilligan; R Hayes, C Cleary, P Flanagan; D Ryan, J Conlon, D McInerney; D Fitzgerald, D Reidy; C Malone, T Kelly, S O’Donnell; I Galvin, P Duggan, R Taylor.

Subs: É Foudy, P Fitzpatrick, A Shanagher, S Meehan, A Fitzgerald, S Golden, D Lohan, C Nolan, J Browne, D McMahon, M Rodgers.

