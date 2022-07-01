Brian Lohan names unchanged Clare team for semi-final clash

Clare manager Brian Lohan has kept faith with the side which started the Banner's quarter-final clash with Wexford for Saturday's All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final clash with Kilkenny.
The Clare bench made a huge impact in turning that game around but Lohan has resisted the urge to throw in the likes of Aron Shanagher from the off despite his 1-2 off the bench last time out.
E Quilligan; R Hayes, C Cleary, P Flanagan; D Ryan, J Conlon, D McInerney; D Fitzgerald, D Reidy; C Malone, T Kelly, S O’Donnell; I Galvin, P Duggan, R Taylor.
É Foudy, P Fitzpatrick, A Shanagher, S Meehan, A Fitzgerald, S Golden, D Lohan, C Nolan, J Browne, D McMahon, M Rodgers.