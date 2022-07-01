Galway's Seán Kelly cleared to play against Derry

Galway football captain Seán Kelly has been cleared to play in next weekend’s All-Ireland semi-final against Derry.

Kelly’s one-match suspension, arising from the red card he received prior to the start of extra-time in last Sunday’s All-Ireland quarter-final, was tonight quashed by the Central Hearings Committee.

Along with Armagh co-skipper Aidan Nugent, Kelly had been sent off by referee David Coldrick for allegedly contributing to a melee.

News of Kelly’s lifted suspension, albeit expected, is a significant boost to the county’s bid for a first All-Ireland football final appearance in 21 years.

“Galway GAA can confirm that following tonight’s Hearing, Seán Kelly will be available for selection for the All-Ireland Senior Football Semi-Final v Derry on Saturday week,” read a Galway GAA statement released after Kelly had been cleared.

Elsewhere, Armagh’s Tiernan Kelly will not contest his six-month suspension for the eye-gouging incident at the end of normal time in last Sunday’s All-Ireland SFC quarter-final defeat to Galway.

Kelly is among four players, three from Armagh, to be issued proposed bans by the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) arising from the brawl.

The other three are all substitutes – Armagh’s Conor Turbitt and Blaine Hughes and Galway’s Cathal Sweeney – and all had been recommended one-match penalties for acting dangerously towards an opponent. The two counties have also been slapped with hefty €10,000 fines.

Tiernan Kelly has received the 24-week ban for an altercation involving Galway forward Damien Comer as the two sets of players returned to their dressing rooms on the Cusack Stand side of Croke Park after Armagh forced extra-time.

In a statement on Friday afternoon, Armagh GAA confirmed they accepted the proposed sanctions - "Following the investigation carried out by the CCCC, Armagh GAA can confirm the players and county board have accepted the proposed penalties. There will be no further comment."

On Wednesday, the counties had been given notice of Galway captain Seán Kelly and Armagh co-skipper Aidan Nugent’s one-match bans.

Armagh also received confirmation that Greg McCabe has seen his one-match ban for his sending off in normal time against Galway doubled as he was dismissed in February’s Division 1 win over Tyrone in the Athletic Grounds, a repeat Category III infraction.

Should he accept the penalty, he will miss the first two games of next year’s Allianz Football League.

Armagh and Galway were asked to identify players that had been singled out by the CCCC following their review of the brawl in conjunction with Coldrick.

It concluded an intense three-day examination of the violent scenes after the referee’s report was received on Monday evening.