Cian Lynch and Peter Casey named on the bench for Limerick

Graeme Mulcahy has been brought into the Limerick starting team for Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final against Galway, while the returning Cian Lynch and Peter Casey are both included among the subs.

The naming of Mulcahy at corner-forward is the sole change to the Limerick team that scored an extra-time Munster final win over Clare four weeks ago. The experienced Kilmallock hurler comes in for Cathal O’Neill, with Kyle Hayes moving from corner-forward to centre-forward.