Graeme Mulcahy has been brought into the Limerick team for Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final against Galway, while the returning Cian Lynch and Peter Casey are both included among the subs
Cian Lynch and Peter Casey named on the bench for Limerick

BACK: Peter Casey is back on the bench for Limerick. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Fri, 01 Jul, 2022 - 21:20
Eoghan Cormican

Graeme Mulcahy has been brought into the Limerick starting team for Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final against Galway, while the returning Cian Lynch and Peter Casey are both included among the subs.

The naming of Mulcahy at corner-forward is the sole change to the Limerick team that scored an extra-time Munster final win over Clare four weeks ago. The experienced Kilmallock hurler comes in for Cathal O’Neill, with Kyle Hayes moving from corner-forward to centre-forward.

Cian Lynch is back on a Limerick matchday panel for the first time since injuring his hamstring during the Munster round-robin win over Waterford in late April. It’s longer again in the case of Peter Casey who hasn’t been seen in green since rupturing his ACL during last August’s All-Ireland final victory.

Limerick (All-Ireland SHC v Galway): N Quaid; S Finn, M Casey, B Nash; D Byrnes, D Hannon, D Morrissey; W O’Donoghue, D O’Donovan; G Hegarty, K Hayes, T Morrissey; A Gillane, S Flanagan, G Mulcahy.

Subs: B Hennessy, C Boylan, P Casey, A Costello, C Coughlan, R English, R Hanley, C Lynch, C O’Neill, O O’Reilly, D Reidy.

