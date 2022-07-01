Gearóid McInerney named in Galway team for Limerick semi-final

Galway centre back Gearóid McInerney has been named to start by Galway manager Henry Shefflin for Sunday's All-Ireland semi-final with Limerick despite injury concerns.
McInerney limped off in the opening half of Galway’s 2-19 to 1-21 All-Ireland quarter-final win over Cork in Thurles with a knee injury.
There is one change to that team which beat Cork.
Brian Concannon is named at full forward in place of Cianán Fahy.
É Murphy; J Grealish, D Burke, D Morrissey; P Mannion, G McInerney, F Burke; R Glennon, D Burke; T Monaghan, C Cooney, J Cooney; C Whelan, B Concannon, C Mannion.
D Fahy, S Linnane, S Ryan, J Coen, J Flynn, E Niland, C Fahy, K Cooney, J Hastings, G Lee, R Murphy.