Gearóid McInerney named in Galway team for Limerick semi-final

Galway centre back Gearóid McInerney has been named to start by Galway manager Henry Shefflin for Sunday's All-Ireland semi-final with Limerick
NAMED: Gearóid McInerney of Galway is tackled by Conor Lehane of Cork during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Galway and Cork at the FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Pic: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Fri, 01 Jul, 2022 - 20:53
TJ Galvin

Galway centre back Gearóid McInerney has been named to start by Galway manager Henry Shefflin for Sunday's All-Ireland semi-final with Limerick despite injury concerns. 

McInerney limped off in the opening half of Galway’s 2-19 to 1-21 All-Ireland quarter-final win over Cork in Thurles with a knee injury.

There is one change to that team which beat Cork.

Brian Concannon is named at full forward in place of Cianán Fahy.

Galway (v Limerick): É Murphy; J Grealish, D Burke, D Morrissey; P Mannion, G McInerney, F Burke; R Glennon, D Burke; T Monaghan, C Cooney, J Cooney; C Whelan, B Concannon, C Mannion.

Subs: D Fahy, S Linnane, S Ryan, J Coen, J Flynn, E Niland, C Fahy, K Cooney, J Hastings, G Lee, R Murphy.

