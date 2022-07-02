Match Preview: Limerick to move one step closer to All-Ireland mission

Galway have to play manically in the opening quarter and trust that it might sow some seeds of doubts into opposition heads
FAVOURITES: Limerick's Diarmuid Byrnes and Cian Lynch. Pic: ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

Sat, 02 Jul, 2022 - 07:20
John Fogarty

The most overused phrase in Galway since denying Cork last Saturday week? Free shot. 

That might not be how a winner like Henry Shefflin sees it or the thirtysomethings in the Galway group, some who could have already earmarked this as their final season. However, that mindset will be difficult to shift going into this one.

There’s a fine line that Galway must tread between devil-may-care and abandon. Knowing Limerick’s slow starts as they do, which could be even more pedestrian given the four-week break, Galway have to play manically in the opening quarter and trust that it might sow some seeds of doubts into opposition heads.

John Kiely’s side are a far more accomplished and experienced crew than they were three years ago – 13 of them could start again tomorrow – but to go nine points down after 15 minutes as they did to Kilkenny in that semi-final would ask questions.

Since then, they’ve answered bigger ones such as last year’s Munster final but their engines should take some time to warm up. Back in Croke Park after a poor Leinster final, Galway have restored some of their confidence if not fully rehabbed it and if they look to try and contain Limerick early on then this will be a mere damage limitation exercise.

For a group who have the brawn to compete with Limerick, the difference in the end could be psychological. Galway ran out of ideas against Kilkenny and their opponents here are going to tax their minds even more.

What's concerning for them is their stalwarts are not in form. Captain Daithí Burke has struggled and Conor Cooney has not been himself in the last two games. Repeat below-par displays by their leading men and the scoreboard will not be pretty.

Limerick, on the other hand, have players who continually dovetail and with All-Stars fit again their bench is at its strongest this season. Galway were within a puck of them in their last two meetings here but tomorrow it will be two or more. 

Verdict: Limerick.

