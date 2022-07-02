Hurling Tactics: Another Hayes switch? And can Clare cope with adaptable Cats?

Can Galway tie down Tom Morrissey?

For many seasons Galway’s defence has been consistently one of toughest and hardest to crack. Over 30 games going back to the start of their All- Ireland winning 2017 season, their defence has conceded an average of 22 points, the lowest of all counties. Only twice have they conceded 30 or more points.

Regardless of results, Galway tend to hold opponents to a score that gives their forwards a chance to win the game. This year their only defeat was to a score of 0-22 in the Leinster Final.

This weekend Galway face a forward line that has put up 30 points or more in eight of their last 14 Championship games. In the sides' 2020 semi-final Galway placed Pádraig Mannion as a sweeper. With the game heading into injury time the scores were level on 0-22 apiece. Galway’s defence had once again given them a chance to win. Limerick found 0-5 in injury time with Tom Morrissey scored 0-2 and assisting 0-1.

Morrissey has proven a thorn for Galway's defence in their last two major meetings. In the 2018 final, his movement caused confusion. He picked up 1-1 but his biggest influence was in disrupting the Galway defensive shape on Nickie Quaid’s puckouts.

In 2020, Morrissey scored 0-5 from seven shots and assisted six shots that gave Limerick another 0-4. How Galway’s defence deal with the Ahane man will be key on Sunday.

In his last five visits to Croke Park for semis and finals Tom Morrissey has taken or assisted 55 shots, 12 more than the next Limerick hurler, Gearóid Hegarty. The space of Croke Park is where his game excels. Morrissey has complete freedom to track back into defence and then drift across field when he feels the need. His confidence in all areasmeans he can drag a defender anywhere and leave spaces for other forwards to cause danger.

Finding the right player to follow Morrissey is not easy when you must also physically match up well against Gearóid Hegarty and track Cathal O'Neill’s movement. But Henry Shefflin has wise hurlers like Daithi Burke and Padraig Mannion. If Galway can find a way to reduce Morrissey’s impact and keep their defensive shape then they might just give their forwards a chance to win the game.

Can Limerick find the best role for Kyle Hayes

Kyle Hayes, in his two seasons wearing the number 7 jersey, raised the bar for the attacking potential of a wing back. His running abilities scared defences and forced teams to alter their puckout plans to avoid Hayes’ threat. Through eight championship games in 2020-21 Hayes scored 2-1 from wing back and assisted 0-9. Compare that to Limerick's 10 games of 2019 and 2022 where wing back Dan Morrissey scored 0-1 and assisted 0-8.

Hayes v Morrissey at 7

Hayes also changed the short puckout ability of Limerick. His confidence in receiving a ball from Quaid inside his own 45m gave Limerick a whole new attacking base. He punished Waterford in the 2020 Munster Final with runs that allowed Limerick to securely move the ball from their own defence to inside the opposition 65.

There have been issues with an ongoing hamstring injury that may be influencing where Hayes is positioned. The Kildimo-Pallaskenry man lined out in the full forward line throughout Munster, maybe John Kiely looked to manage his injury risk in a less demanding role. But Hayes has been far from comfortable. He has scored 2-1 in his four starts, scoring on only three of 10 shots taken. In Ennis he struggled against Conor Cleary, losing multiple battles for 50:50 possession. He had one shot in the 90-minute Munster final and found himself working hard for turnovers rather than attacking and punishing the Clare backs. Hayes was targeted on 15 long puckouts with only six falling in favour of the Treaty men.

Galway will expect Hayes in the forwards and will have to respect his threat, but Henry Shefflin might be happier to see him away from the wing back zone. With Cian Lynch and Peter Casey recovering, John Kiely has a tough call to make on where he positions his star players. Will we see Kyle Hayes back in his 7 jersey?

Can Clare react and adapt to a changing attack?

Clare’s defence has stood tall in conceding just 1-21 in both 70 minutes against Limerick and 3-14 against Wexford. The character of their defenders has been tested by some of the top forwards and Sunday will be no different. What Sunday brings is an attack that is similar to their own attack in one key element – flexibility. Clare’s forwards are comfortable in multiple positions, allowing them to find matchups that suit best. This flexibility has been a cornerstone of Kilkenny teams for many years. Brian Cody allows his forwards freedom to rotate aiming to find a competitive advantage.

Limerick and Wexford did not bring flexible attacks to the recent battles with Clare. Limerick employ movement within their individual lines but their attack does not regularly see Aaron Gillane move to the half forward line, like TJ Reid frequently can. Wexford’s usual rotation was hampered by injury to Rory O Connor and a hamstring problem for Lee Chin. Clare knew what they were facing and had time to adapt. Kilkenny will probe and react until they find inroads.

Brian Lohan must be aware that Martin Keoghan’s pace and movement could start at full-forward but if Kilkenny feel this isn’t working then TJ Reid, Billy Ryan or Walter Walsh could move inside. The same can be said for all six forward positions. Lohan has two choices, keep his defenders in position and trust their ability to adapt, or assign certain markers to different skillsets. Wexford had great confidence in their six defenders being comfortable anywhere so assigned markers and ignored Kilkenny’s switches.

Kilkenny's forward rotation

Wexford also found great success in direct high ball onto Conor Cleary and Rory Hayes/Cian Nolan and it is likely this will lead Kilkenny to rolling TJ and Walter close to the square to test the waters. But Cody will be equally happy to move faster legs inside and give Diarmuid Ryan a test from an experienced physical forward like Walsh or Reid. Kilkenny will change shape until they have an edge. Clare must be able to react and adapt at any given moment.

Can Kilkenny make it a tight game?

The modern game has seen an increase in shot numbers and scoring across all age groups and levels. Teams taking 40 shots or more was rare a decade ago, nowadays teams regularly tip over the 50-shot mark. From 2009 to 2015 Kilkenny games had an average of 39 scores in a game, the next seven-year period, from 2016 to this season, has seen an average of nearly 46 scores in a Kilkenny game. This has also coincided with Brian Cody’s longest run without an All-Ireland title. Cody’s dominant teams were built on a solid defence that smothered the life out of opposition attacks by removing space and winning tight physical battles.

High scoring doesn't suit Cats

From 2009 to 2015, a period when Kilkenny won four All-Irelands, they conceded 25 points four times in 35 games, winning none of those games (2 losses, 2 draws). From 2016 to present, 35 games, Kilkenny conceded 25 points or more on 15 occasions - losing 11 of those games. High scoring games do not suit Kilkenny. In Kilkenny’s last six exits – five have been in games that had a total of 50 points or more scored. Their last two semi-final exits have had scorelines after 70 minutes of 2-27 to 2-23 and 1-26 to 0-29.

Their recent Leinster Final victory came from holding Galway to 0-17, in 2021 they won the Leinster Final conceding 0-19 to Dublin. Clare will want a free-flowing, open scoring game. Kilkenny must look to keep it a tight, stop-start encounter.

Kilkenny;s last six championship exits

Clare failed to produce goals in three of their five Munster games and only found the net through a Wexford mistake in Semple Stadium. If this continues more pressure will come on their long-range shooting accuracy, which their opponents are best in the country at pressuring. Kilkenny must try to drag Clare into a low-scoring contest to give themselves a winning chance.