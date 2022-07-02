GAA previews: All to play for Clare and Waterford in camogie championship

Cork are semi-finals bound but they won’t want to take the foot off when they will be without a game for three weeks after today. Tipperary have improved in recent games but it might come too late to make the knock-out stages. Verdict: Cork.
Clare need a win to try and avoid a relegation final. Their Munster form had suggested they wouldn’t find themselves in this predicament while Waterford will be all out for a victory to finish second. Verdict: Waterford.
Wexford have had close battles in their last two outings and this will be another as Dublin look to keep in the running for a quarter-final berth. Verdict: Dublin.
Both teams are through to the knock-out stages but Galway need only a draw to finish top and go straight through to the top four. Kilkenny may have more to prove at this stage though and can squeak a win. Verdict: Kilkenny.
A clash to avoid the relegation final and Down have a valuable point to their name whereas Offaly have yet to pick up one. Home advantage to help the Mourne County steer themselves away from trouble. Verdict: Down.
There is still plenty for these two to fight for here. Limerick have won their last outings and put a difficult start behind them and can take third place in the group. Verdict: Limerick.
Tipperary have come through some major examinations to get to this point but they will have to be prepared not to just take on an excellent Offaly team but a stadium that is predominantly of the Faithful persuasion. That will be a daunting task for any 16 or 17-year-old and James Woodlock has a job on his hands to get them ready for that. At the same time, such expectation placed on young Offaly shoulders can be a burden too. Both counties beat excellent semi-final opponents and can harness plenty of belief from them. From penalties to last gasp goals, Tipperary may have enough battle hardiness to avoid playing the occasion and winning a game of hurling. Verdict: Tipperary.
It would be fair to say Cavan had a tougher group than their neighbours and that extra outing may have them steeled to consolidate their senior position for another season. Verdict: Cavan.