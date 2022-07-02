GAA previews: All to play for Clare and Waterford in camogie championship

TODAY.

Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie championship.

Group 1.

Cork v Tipperary, Páirc Uí Rinn 4pm (J. Heffernan).

Cork are semi-finals bound but they won’t want to take the foot off when they will be without a game for three weeks after today. Tipperary have improved in recent games but it might come too late to make the knock-out stages. Verdict: Cork.

Clare v Waterford, Cusack Park 4pm (G. Donegan).

Clare need a win to try and avoid a relegation final. Their Munster form had suggested they wouldn’t find themselves in this predicament while Waterford will be all out for a victory to finish second. Verdict: Waterford.

Wexford v Dublin, Bellefield, Enniscorthy 4pm (J. Dermody).

Wexford have had close battles in their last two outings and this will be another as Dublin look to keep in the running for a quarter-final berth. Verdict: Dublin.

Group 2.

Galway v Kilkenny, Kenny Park 4pm (A. Larkin).

Both teams are through to the knock-out stages but Galway need only a draw to finish top and go straight through to the top four. Kilkenny may have more to prove at this stage though and can squeak a win. Verdict: Kilkenny.

Down v Offaly, Liatroim Fontenoys 4pm (E. Cassidy).

A clash to avoid the relegation final and Down have a valuable point to their name whereas Offaly have yet to pick up one. Home advantage to help the Mourne County steer themselves away from trouble. Verdict: Down.

Antrim v Limerick, Corrigan Park 4pm (P. McDonald).

There is still plenty for these two to fight for here. Limerick have won their last outings and put a difficult start behind them and can take third place in the group. Verdict: Limerick.

TOMORROW.

Electric Ireland All-Ireland MHC final.

Offaly v Tipperary, UPMC Nowlan Park 1pm (S. Hynes, Galway).

Tipperary have come through some major examinations to get to this point but they will have to be prepared not to just take on an excellent Offaly team but a stadium that is predominantly of the Faithful persuasion. That will be a daunting task for any 16 or 17-year-old and James Woodlock has a job on his hands to get them ready for that. At the same time, such expectation placed on young Offaly shoulders can be a burden too. Both counties beat excellent semi-final opponents and can harness plenty of belief from them. From penalties to last gasp goals, Tipperary may have enough battle hardiness to avoid playing the occasion and winning a game of hurling. Verdict: Tipperary.

TG4 All-Ireland Ladies SFC relegation semi-final.

Cavan v Westmeath, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park 1pm (G. Chapman).

It would be fair to say Cavan had a tougher group than their neighbours and that extra outing may have them steeled to consolidate their senior position for another season. Verdict: Cavan.