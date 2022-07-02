Bumper crowd presents Tipp and Offaly minors with new challenge

The new GAA policy of not scheduling minor games as curtain-raisers to senior fixtures is strongly rooted in a desire to keep 16 and 17-year-old players away from big championship days and the pressure that comes with several thousand eyes scrutinising your every move in Croke Park, Thurles, and elsewhere.
But with UPMC Nowlan Park a 27,000 sell-out tomorrow, there’ll be no escaping the occasion, and so a significant factor in the outcome will be which side can better cope with the nerves and tension that will inevitably flow from a packed house for an All-Ireland final between neighbours.
Offaly do have the experience of playing in front of a 13,000-strong crowd on the evening of their Leinster final win, while their All-Ireland semi-final against Clare in Thurles drew another very healthy attendance. The experience of both outings should stand to Leo O’Connor’s charges, whereas the Tipp teenagers will never before have experienced anything close to what they will run out to on Sunday lunchtime.
Given the openness of minor hurling fare, Tipperary’s defensive record of not conceding a single goal in their four Munster championship games spoke to an impressive rearguard unit. And while Galway, and more specifically Aaron Niland, took them for three goals last time out, if they can return to their Munster championship meanness, it will make Offaly’s title bid all the harder, especially when you consider the significant energy boost the Faithful drew from their goals in either half against Clare.
The romantic will of course lean for Offaly, a county without an All-Ireland title at this grade in 33 years, but the head is tilted elsewhere.
Tipperary showed buckets of character and resilience to overcome difficult situations late on in both their Munster final and All-Ireland semi-final. They’ve been challenged to an extent Offaly have not. They get the nod to quell this Faithful rising.
Tipperary