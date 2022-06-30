Armagh's Kelly given hefty ban for eye-gouging incident against Galway 

Armagh’s Tiernan Kelly is understood to have been given a hefty ban for the eye-gouging incident at the end of normal time in last Sunday’s All-Ireland SFC quarter-final defeat to Galway.

Several players including Kelly across the two teams have received retrospective suspensions from the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) arising from the brawl. While Kelly’s penalty is expected to be time-based, the other sanctions are likely to involve matches as they are believed to relate to acting dangerously towards an opponent.

That number excludes Galway captain Seán Kelly and Armagh joint-captain Aidan Nugent who were both sent off by David Coldrick for contributing to a melee. The pair were issued with red cards prior to the start of extra-time.

Armagh are also understood to have received notice of Greg McCabe’s one-match ban for his sending off in normal time against Galway being doubled as he was dismissed in February’s Division 1 win over Tyrone in the Athletic Grounds and it is a repeat Category III infraction. Should he accept the penalty, he will miss the first two games of next year’s Allianz Football League.

Armagh and Galway had been contacted by the CCCC about certain players as part of their review of the brawl in conjunction with Coldrick. An intense three-day examination of the violent scenes concluded on Thursday after the referee’s report was received on Monday evening.

Kelly and possibly Nugent are expected to contest their penalties in front of the Central Hearings Committee (CHC) with the former’s meeting anticipated in the coming couple of days ahead of facing Derry in Saturday week’s All-Ireland semi-final. The pair are expected to have their bans quashed due to mistaken identity.

All the players can contest their bans to the CHC. If they are upheld, they have the option of seeking a meeting with the Central Appeals Committee and after that the Disputes Resolution Authority.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Sunday’s All-Ireland minor hurling final between Offaly and Tipperary in UPMC Nowlan Park has sold out. All 27,000 tickets for the game have gone with an enormous Faithful County crowd anticipated in what is a repeat of the 1987 decider.

There had been fears the incredible demand for tickets did not consider the amount of children going to the game but the event controller at the stadium issued a message via the counties.

Tipperary circulated the following message on social media: “For your own information which might be helpful in understanding the current situation re tickets for Sunday. 25% of seats in each stand have been held back to cater for children attending with parents and 2,500 seats in the Ardan Ó Cearbhaill stand held back for Juvenile groups. Adult supervisors attending with juvenile groups will be given access to Ardan O Cearbhaill regardless of what stand they may have purchased tickets for.

“The event controller has been in constant contact with both counties in relation to the number of juvenile groups attending and both counties have in turn been collating numbers based on details supplied by each club in the county.

“There seems to be a fear out there that the GAA have made no allowance for free under 16's. This is not the case and the GAA are confident that all those who wish to attend the game will be able to do so in a safe and enjoyable way.” Tipperary manager James Woodlock can’t wait for what is sure to be an electric atmosphere in Kilkenny. “It’s a stadium that really makes for an outstanding atmosphere – the crowd is in on top of you and they’re really close to the players. Look, it might seem that it plays ‘small’ but it’s the same size nearly as Semple Stadium and we’re looking forward to getting out on it and whatever it is, it is and we’re going to play on it now and that’s it.” Woodlock believes his side, who are yet to lose in this campaign, are battle-hardened going into the game. “The team has really been tested in every single way possible since we played in that first round Munster match against Waterford down in Fraher Field, where we had to go and win in our first match away from home,” he told local media. “That was a difficult match to face into because Waterford had beaten us well the year before and we went six or seven points down and managed to come back and win.

“The Munster final was the same with extra time and the penalty shootout, and again against Galway the last day out; we showed huge character and huge ability to come back to win that in injury time. So there’s huge confidence in the group going into Sunday.” He continued: “I really feel like it’s going to be a real nip and tuck battle over the course of the game but I’m very confident that if we perform to our ability, we won’t be far off on the day.”