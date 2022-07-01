Captain Reid happy with pressure of bench role

Three years later than it was intended, Richie Reid is Kilkenny captain.

As county champions in 2018, Ballyhale Shamrocks were set to nominate the then 26-year-old to lead the Cats in ‘19 only for Reid to insist his older brother TJ receive the honour.

The reasons were two-fold. TJ was skipper in Kilkenny’s five-in-a-row tilt in 2010 when Tipperary spoiled the party. Reid felt he was due another chance. Besides, it came at a time when Richie was only beginning to stake a claim for an outfield position having been an understudy to Eoin Murphy in goal up to the previous season.

Reid admits those Shamrocks players who haven’t lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup is a source of ball-hopping in the club. He is hoping to become the seventh after Ger Fennelly (1979), Liam Fennelly (1983, ‘92), Henry Shefflin (2007), James “Cha” Fitzpatrick (‘08), Michael Fennelly (‘09) and Joey Holden (2015). While Colin Fennelly (2020), Adrian Mullen (‘21) and now himself have lifted the Bob O’Keeffe Cup.

“The main one you’re probably talking about is TJ missing out,” smiles Reid. “He’s after going for it twice. I gave him the captaincy one of the years because I was nominated but I wasn’t starting on the Kilkenny team. I wasn’t giving it to him a third time! Fortunately, over the last number of years lads in the club have got to be captain. I was lucky enough this year that the club nominated me to become captain. I was absolutely delighted to be nominated.”

Kilkenny have been known to have captains beginning championship games on the bench and the onus that comes with the honour has been too much for some trying to make their way onto the team.

“You have that bit of pressure alright but Brian asked me at the start of the year ‘do you feel any pressure in it’ and I said ‘no’. It’s the exact same job as any other player on the team, you have to go out and perform and get your own name on the team.”

The position of responsibility comes easier for Reid given almost a decade with the Defence Forces. “I really enjoy it. I went to college for a year and it wasn’t really my thing so I went back to the home farm and waited to get accepted for the army. After a year, I thankfully got accepted and then I trained in The Curragh. I’m hoping to head back to South Lebanon. That’s where I was previously. The last time I was there, there was a great group of lads there and I had (former Kilkenny star) Paul Murphy with me as well on my first tour and he was a great help.”

It may be seven years since Kilkenny last lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup but Reid insists the panel of players don’t feel a weight because of it. “There’s not really any pressure. There is a new group of Kilkenny players there and we want to push on and win. We’ve won the last three Leinster titles and lost the last two All-Ireland semi-finals and have fallen short in a way.”

Winning a Leinster title last month in front of an open Hill 16 having claimed the 2020 Bob O’Keeffe Cup behind closed doors and last year’s as the crowd was restricted was a fillip for the players, Reid says.

“After losing to Wexford we didn’t know if we were still there – we had to find out what happened across in Salthill. We weren’t happy with our performances and it was about getting it right for the Leinster final. We wanted to change things and we did and after the game it was great to see the Hill, all the Kilkenny supporters there. I don’t think this group of players saw that before so it was a great lift to the players.”