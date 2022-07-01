This used to be our playground: 'In Croke Park, you either express yourself or go into your shell'

Shortly after Clare defeated Wexford two weeks ago, Derrick Lynch of Clare FM interviewed Diarmuid Ryan, who was the station’s man-of-the-match. Ryan was swarmed and congratulated by supporters on the Semple Stadium pitch, but his answers to Lynch’s questions were loaded with references to Croke Park.

“It’s a dream,” said Ryan. “We said at the start of the year that we wanted to get to Croke Park. It’s a dream for all of us to play up there. Not many of us have been there. Kilkenny in two weeks is going to be another massive, massive battle, but Croke Park is where you want to be on those days.”

Ryan has never played at Headquarters before, but even the Clare players which have, the experience has been too fleeting and not nearly regular enough for a side packed with such class and quality.

“It’s massive to be going back to Croke Park,” said Tony Kelly after the Wexford game. “We haven’t played there often. "Getting to Croker and the last four, that’s kind of the start of the year, regardless of winning provincials. That’s exactly where you want to be.”

After Clare won the 2013 All-Ireland title, a young team was expected to have tenancy rights in Croke Park but five years went by in a blink. It took Clare until the 2018 drawn All-Ireland semi-final against Galway for them to return to Croke Park. And they haven’t been back there since.

Only four players on the current squad featured in that 2013 replay - Kelly, Shane O’Donnell, David McInerney and John Conlon. O’Donnell was only 19. Kelly was yet to turn 20. McInerney was still under 21. Conlon was only 24. One appearance in the intervening decade would have been inconceivable at the time but, of this weekend’s All-Ireland semi-finalists, Clare are the most inexperienced team in Croke Park by a distance.

Since that 2018 game, Kilkenny have played in Croke Park on ten occasions. Limerick have lined out there eight times, Galway six. Including his club appearances with Ballyhale Shamrocks, Saturday will be TJ Reid’s 15th visit to Croke Park since a Clare player last featured at the venue.

Of the Clare panel of 26 for the All-Ireland quarter-final, their combined number of Croke Park appearances – from minor, U-21, club and senior – totals just 37. Twelve of the 26 have never played there before.

Tony Kelly and TJ Reid are two of the greatest forwards in the history of the game but their comparative number of appearances in Croke Park are stark; at all levels, Reid has played at the venue an incredible 51 times; Kelly has featured there on just eight occasions.

Three appearances there as a minor in 2010 and 2011, along with an All-Ireland club final with Ballyea, have bumped up his numbers but Saturday will just be Kelly’s fifth appearance there at senior level with Clare; it will be Reid’s 40th time to play senior championship in Croke Park with Kilkenny.

Kelly was still only 19 when he tore the place up in 2013 but Clare treated the place like their backyard that summer. Before the 2013 All-Ireland final replay, the players ambled out on to the pitch for a stroll. A Super 11s exhibition game had just finished and a large pack of the Clare players gathered in a circle near the halfway line. And started playing keepy-uppy.

Brendan Bugler smiled to himself. His team-mates were laughing and joking so much that they almost seemed oblivious to the huge occasion. Bugler knew that Clare were ready to embrace the occasion. Again.

“It wasn’t planned that we’d go out on the pitch and just have a bit of craic before an All-Ireland final in Croke Park,” he says. “These things just organically happen but we felt so comfortable there. We had a lot of youth in our team. There was no baggage. It was an All-Ireland final, but we were up there to go and enjoy it.”

In 2013 the average age of the team was just 23. Clare were young and fearless and they turned Croke Park into their playground that summer. “We loved the place,” says Bugler. “We felt the shackles were off when we got to Croke Park. There was a sense of achievement already at having got there so there was no real nerves, no anxiety. We never felt any pressure up there.”

In his autobiography, Anthony Daly referred to how Clare always believed that Croke Park was “our field”. That stemmed from Clare’s unbeaten record there in six games between 1995-98.

Clare’s success during that time fed into the mythology of an idyllic relationship with Croke Park, even though the statistics didn’t always back up that claim; in 11 games between 1999 and 2010, Clare only won four of those matches. In their two matches in Croke Park prior to 2013, they had lost to Limerick (2007) and Dublin (2010) by an aggregate of 20 points.

When Clare arrived back there in 2013, it was the county’s first All-Ireland semi-final since 2006, but most of the team had experience of big days out in Croke Park in the interim. Eleven of the starting side had played in either an All-Ireland U-21 final, an All-Ireland minor final, or a minor semi-final.

“Those players always sought to play in Croke Park, but it was more what Croke Park represented than actually playing there,” says Gerry O’Connor, joint manager of the Clare minors which contested the 2010 All-Ireland final, and the 2011 semi-final, as well as being joint manager of the senior team in 2018. “It meant that you were at the business end of the championship.

“Tony (Kelly) often referenced that the season was a success if Clare got to Croke Park. The players were always very comfortable in that environment. There were so relaxed with pressure and winning at a young age that they just felt in 2013 that all this was just a natural progression. We looked made for Croke Park.”

Reaching Croke Park at senior level was deemed even more of a natural progression again than granting Clare any huge sense of liberation when they arrived there.

“I think the whole Croke Park thing is a little overplayed,” says Colin Ryan from the 2013 team. “Most of the time, getting back to Croke Park was seen as progress. That was more our motto than this belief that Clare are going to play unbelievable hurling there. It was more a case of, ‘We’re back to where we should be, or where we feel we should be’. I never felt that Croke Park was going to improve our hurling tenfold - it was just the confidence we got from going there.” The big field and fast surface suited Clare’s expansive and flamboyant style but the whole arena brought out something different in that group.

“Our attitude always was, ‘The standard is going up, and our performance needs to go up too’,” said Pat Donnellan, who captained the 2013 team, a few years back. “Playing in Croke Park helped us because it was different surroundings.

"Everything was bigger so you needed to play it bigger, you needed to take a chance more. The margins are smaller so you needed to think outside the box more. It definitely brought out the best in us. We all just really wanted to enjoy Croke Park. We were like kids in a sweetshop.”

The players ate it all up. In the four games Ryan played in Croke Park – the 2009 All-Ireland U-21 final, the 2013 semi-final, the drawn and replayed finals – he missed just one placed ball, scoring 0-36 from 37 shots.

“There is no room for hesitation in Croke Park,” says Ryan. “You perform or you get left behind and eaten alive. There is that pressure there, but Clare have always matched up to it over the years. We may not have got there very often but we have always performed there when we have been in Croke Park in recent times.”

Their track record of being unbeaten in Croke Park in their last four games has provided huge confidence again now. “We’re back up there, we’re back at centre-stage,” says Bugler. “This is where you want to perform, where you really want to express yourself. And I think that is the type of team that we are. We play a brand of hurling where we want to express ourselves. I think the Clare supporters feed that attitude too because we always have massive support when we get to Croke Park.”

In their years of exile from the venue after 2013, the frustration grew with each passing campaign. In Bugler’s last two seasons in 2016 and 2017, Clare’s year ended at the All-Ireland quarter-final stage, one stop short of Croke Park.

“It was unbelievably frustrating,” says Bugler. “In the back of your head, with the youth and talent in the squad, you thought we’d be back there regularly after 2013. It’s very frustrating to look back on it now, to have played in Croke Park in an All-Ireland final and to have never played there again.”

Ryan had also departed by the time Clare returned to Headquarters in 2018. “It is a huge regret,” he says. “It was something that weighed down on us for a while. On the other hand, there are loads of players who have been to Croke Park plenty of times and who don’t have an All-Ireland. Having that medal helped us get over the disappointment of not being able to get back there. We had such great memories of the place too. Because we played there before 82,000 people twice, while the 2013 semi-final against Limerick was almost a full-house too, it probably felt that we were there more often. Maybe because we got there so little, the memories are more pure.”

The challenge for Clare now is to create a new and more modern successful history with Croke Park, where the signature moments are again instinctive and expressive and fearless. The visits may be irregular but Clare will again aim to flourish and be inspired in that environment.

“In Croke Park, you either express yourself or go into your shell and we have made a good habit of expressing ourselves there,” says Ryan. “Even the lads who have only played there once, in 2018, they will take huge confidence from having played so well there.

“Since we don’t get to Croke Park very often, we don’t take it for granted. I’m sure these lads are absolutely primed, not just to go to Croke Park, but to perform there. The shackles are nearly off now. It’s nearly lift-off time for the lads to go for broke. For Clare, it just feels like the right place to be.”

Now that the Croke Park gateway is open again, Clare will aim to drive straight through it.