Freedom of expression allowing Barry Nash to thrive

Barry Nash was glad of the break. After Limerick edged out Clare in a Munster final for the ages a rest was needed.

“Your body will always get through but it’s just mentally to have a chance to switch off,” says the Limerick defender. "To have a bit of a break does help you mentally to freshen up.”

Limerick’s win was the ideal preparation for their date with Galway in the All-Ireland semi-final, he adds.

“It was brilliant for everyone involved. It was a fantastic game of hurling, tough with a massive intensity, and it was a great game to be involved in. We have had some great battles with them throughout the last number of years. Galway are a great team and I think every game that we have played against them has come down to the wire and I am sure it will be no different on Sunday.”

Nash feels Limerick are coming to a peak at the right time. “We’ve been building since the league. I know our league campaign wasn’t great but we have built from there and each game we have gone out and improved and hopefully we can continue to improve for Sunday.” And improve personally. Nash credits the team environment for his own progress.

“I learned from the guys around me because we have a great group of lads there - just picking the brains of the players or backroom team and having Caroline (Currid, team psychologist) there as well is massive. I suppose I have also matured over the last number of years. Starting out in 2016 I was playing in the forwards and then eventually switched back into the backs. When John (Kiely, manager) and Paul (Kinnerk, coach) brought that challenge to me I tried to meet it head-on and use all the resources around me to help me improve my game and get to where I am.

I remember it was a week before we were playing Waterford in a league game and Paul came up to me and mentioned it to me. I just have to such trust and faith in Paul, John and the lads and when they made that decision I was happy to give it a go and see where things went.” His father (Mike) and uncle (Declan) were defenders in the green and white themselves, of course. “My uncle and dad were a great help but I also have some great players that I could bounce stuff off as well with the likes of Mike (Casey), Richie (English) and Sean (Finn), Dan Morrissey, Aaron Costello who all provided great advice. The way teams set up against us, Paul gave me that freedom to get forward a bit more. It seems to suit me and I am enjoying playing there.”

Nash also pays tribute to the two full-backs he’s soldiered with. “Dan (Morrissey) and Mike (Casey) are two unbelievable players and both bring different aspects to the game. Mike is an unbelievable leader and does so much talking and leads by his actions on the field. He is a phenomenal hurler and was our full back before he got injured and then Dan stepped in to do an unbelievable job, but now Mike has gone back in there and has been lifting all year.

“A lot of the time, it (communication) is using your eyes and vision with pointing, but you do get a chance to sometimes for a quick word about what you have been noticing about the game.”

Nash has the freedom to push on from corner back and often chips in with a score - “They have a bit of trust in me, having played in the forwards before - if the opportunity is on I am going to take the shot on and back myself to score but Sean and Mike have the same licence to go if they are in a similar position; It’s not just me, all the lads have the same licence”. But a corner-back’s main job is defending. A player like Galway’s Conor Whelan is on Nash’s radar.

“Galway have lots of great forwards and Conor is obviously a brilliant forward and has been for the last number of years.

“I wouldn’t pay too much attention to any one forward, though - it’s a team effort at the end of the day and all the forwards pose different threats throughout the game.”