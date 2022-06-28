Duhallow stave off late Carrigdhoun challenge 

Duhallow 0-22, Carrigdhoun 0-19

DUHALLOW’S winning run continues on emerging the more economical side from a wasteful Carrigdhoun in a highly entertaining semi final to the preliminary divisions and colleges section of the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC at Coachford tonight.

Having required an injury time point to overcome Carbery in their initial assignment, Duhallow performed with a purpose and an intensity that yielded telling scores from productive periods of dominance.

However the game hung in the balance right to the last whistle, crucially for Duhallow, custodian Ben Newman performed second half heroics that denied the South East division particularly a late save from Seán Andrews Reflecting on a decent hour’s work, team manager Donie O’Mahony derived both satisfaction and encouragement from the performance.

“Ben’s save stood to us at the finish, over the hour we were happy with the showing, a superb defence and the hunger of our attack saw two vital turnovers yield great points in the opening half. Everybody is thrilled to get to the next stage but Avondhu will provide a stern examination”, said the Kilbrin clubman.

Both sides wasted no time on settling into the proceedings, Carrigdhoun points by Conor Desmond and Seán Andrews sandwiched Duhallow efforts by Cathal Browne and Brandon Murphy.

A nip and tuck affair continued before Duhallow’s hard graft from Maurice O’Keeffe, Mickey Browne and Jack Murphy provided the launchpad for Seán Howard, Eoin Sheahan and Barry O’Connor to find the range for a 0-8 to 0-5 advantage.

Carrigdhoun got to grips with their task, neatly struck points from Brian Kelleher and Rhys McCarthy levelled matters. Coming up to the break, Duhallow responded, flags for Jason O’Callaghan and Sheahan helped secure a 0-11 to 0-9 grip.

On the restart, Carrigdhoun might well have goaled, full forward Michael Murphy denied by the alert Newman. Quick as a flash, Duhallow doubled their handle from back to back points to O’Connor and Daniel O’Keeffe.

Carrigdhoun battled their way back, energised by the strong play of Stephen Fenton, Mark Hitchmough and Desmond with a tidy haul of points from McCarthy, Kelleher, Murphy and Fenton gained parity at 0-13 apiece.

However in a game of swaying fortunes, Duhallow stood up to challenge, four points on the spin put the Barony men into a commanding position.

Carrigdhoun continued to battle and might well have gained a better return after Newman saved brilliantly from Andrews and in a follow up attack, Andrews blasted wide of the right hand post.

During the latter stages, Duhallow showed commendable nerve to stave off the opposition and finished off with a well taken Brandon Murphy point.

Victory for Duhallow sets up a tasty showdown against Avondhu to determine who joins Imokilly, MTU and UCC in the semi-finals proper of the divisions and colleges group.

Scorers for Duhallow: S Howard 0-7 (5f, 1’65), C Browne (0-3), J O’Callaghan (0-3), B Murphy (0-2), B O’Connor (0-2), D O’Keeffe (0-2), E Sheahan (0-2), S O’Reilly (0-1).

Carrigdhoun: R Kelleher 0-8(5f), R McCarthy (0-3), C Desmond (0-2), S Fenton (0-2), S Andrews, K O’Rourke, M Murphy, K Kavanagh 0-1 each.

DUHALLOW: B Newman (Newmarket); M Browne (Newmarket), M O’Keeffe (Newmarket), S Curtin (Meelin); J Curtin (Meelin), J Murphy (Dromtarriffe), C King (Kilbrin); S Howard (Dromtarriffe), D O’Keeffe (Dromtarriffe); J O’Callaghan (Meelin), E Sheahan (Kilbrin), C Browne (Newmarket); S O’Reilly (Kilbrin), B O’Connor (Newmarket), B Murphy (Dromtarriffe).

Subs. S Crowley (Kilbrin) for B O’Connor (55), S Coyne (Dromtarriffe) for E Sheahan (59), M McAulliffe (Meelin) for S O’Reilly (60).

CARRIGDHOUN: G Jones (Valley Rovers); C O’Sullivan (Belgooly), C Desmond (Valley Rovers), K Lyons (Ballygarvan); G O’Riordan (Belgooly), M Hitchmough (Shamrocks), S Fenton (Ballygarvan); C Desmond (Ballinhassig), K Kavanagh(Carrigaline); B Kelleher (Carrigaline), K O’Rourke (Kinsale), S Andrews (Shamrocks); R McCarthy (Carrigaline), M Murphy (Kinsale), D O’Donovan(Ballinhassig).

Subs. G Webb (Tracton) for C Desmond (18), D O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig) for O’Donovan (HT), M O’Mahony (Ballygarvan) for K O’Rourke (49).

Referee: A Hyland (Kilworth).