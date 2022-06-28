Armagh and Galway to learn fate in coming days after brawl incident

Having received referee David Coldrick’s match report, the Central Competition Control Committee convened tonight.
RED MIST: An ugly brawl took place at full time on Sunday. ©INPHO/James Crombie

Tue, 28 Jun, 2022 - 21:49
John Fogarty

Armagh and Galway will learn on Thursday or Friday what, if any additional punishments they will face arising from their brawl at the end of normal time in Sunday’s All-Ireland SFC quarter-final.

Having received referee David Coldrick’s match report, the Central Competition Control Committee convened today. They are expected to do so again on Wednesday and Thursday.

Prior to extra-time, Galway captain Seán Kelly and Armagh’s vice-captain Aidan Nugent were sent off by Coldrick but their proposed suspensions are expected to be overturned by the Central Hearings Committee. It is also anticipated Greg McCabe will be recommended a two-match ban on foot of his red card as it is his second in the space of less than five months.

Footage from a camera on the Upper Davin Stand captures another serious incident involving an Armagh player and a member of the Galway backroom team. The incident occurred seconds before the eye-gouging of Damien Comer.

Retrospective suspensions for acting dangerously to opponents rather than contributing to a melee are expected to be recommended, although it is anticipated the eye-gouging matter will incur a far heavier sanction.

Meanwhile, the club of the Armagh player at the centre of that incident have issued a statement in defence of him. Lurgan’s Clann na hÉireann have this evening endorsed the character of Tiernan Kelly in the wake of heavy criticism of his behaviour on the internet.

The statement reads: “As a club, the well-being of our playing members is of the utmost importance to us. As a club, and a family, we will support and protect Tiernan and his family from those who don't know him.

“The vilification of Tiernan on social media over the last few days has been both unjust and unfair. Tiernan has been, and always will be, a great ambassador for our club.

“Anyone who knows him, will know the dedication and hard work he puts into both his club and county, along with the time he spends coaching and encouraging our young Gaels. “His dedication to the GAA, both on the field and behind the scenes, has been nothing short of amazing. One moment does NOT define a man.

“The GAA will have its due process regarding the issue. We would ask people to let this process take place before making judgement. #Forward Together #healthandwellbeingforall”.

Former Armagh star Stevie McDonnell posted on Facebook: “We all support mental health issues. One moment of madness does not define this young man and player. Consider your actions carefully before posting anything.”

Armagh v Galway - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final

Armagh GAA club issues statement of support for Tiernan Kelly

