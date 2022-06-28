Armagh GAA club issues statement of support for Tiernan Kelly

Lurgan’s Clann na hÉireann have backed club man Tiernan Kelly following heavy criticism of his behaviour at the end of last Sunday's All-Ireland semi-final in Croke Park
Armagh GAA club issues statement of support for Tiernan Kelly

HEAT OF THE MOMENT: Players and officials from both sides become embroiled as they make their way to the dressing rooms in Croke Park. 

Tue, 28 Jun, 2022 - 18:16
John Fogarty

The club of the Armagh player at the centre of Sunday’s eye-gouging incident has issued a statement supporting the player and his character.

Lurgan’s Clann na hÉireann endorsed the character of Tiernan Kelly following heavy criticism of his behaviour in an incident involving Galway’s Damien Comer after the final whistle of normal time in Sunday's All-Ireland SFC quarter-final in Croke Park.

“As a club, the well-being of our playing members is of the utmost importance to us. As a club, and a family, we will support and protect Tiernan and his family from those who don't know him.

“The vilification of Tiernan on social media over the last few days has been both unjust and unfair. Tiernan has been, and always will be, a great ambassador for our club.

“Anyone who knows him, will know the dedication and hard work he puts into both his club and county, along with the time he spends coaching and encouraging our young Gaels. 

“His dedication to the GAA, both on the field and behind the scenes, has been nothing short of amazing. One moment does NOT define a man.

“The GAA will have its due process regarding the issue. We would ask people to let this process take place before making judgement.

"#Forward Together #healthandwellbeingforall”

