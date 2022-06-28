Galway's McDonagh becomes latest to move down under ahead of new AFLW season

The Galway footballer and NUIG Mystics basketball player becomes the latest Irish sportswoman to head down.
SWITCHING CODES: Galway's Aine McDonagh. ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Tue, 28 Jun, 2022 - 15:20
Patrick Mulcahy

Hawthorn have confirmed the signing of Galway ladies footballer Aine McDonagh, as reported by Examiner Sport last week.

McDonagh heads to the Melbourne based side as the Hawks continues to take massive strides in its AFLW list build ahead of their inaugural season in the competition.

The Moycullen woman broke onto the scene for Galway in 2018 as a half-forward before adding midfield ability to her game this year.

She also plays basketball with the NUIG Mystics and most recently won the Women’s Division One National Cup with the team.

McDonagh becomes the fourth Irish player at the club, joining Aileen Gilroy who signed with the Hawks from North Melbourne during the Sign & Trade period as an Expansion signing, as well as regular starter Conor Nash and Fionn O’Hara in the men’s program.

Hawthorn’s AFLW List Manager Mitch Cashion was excited to sign McDonagh as the club’s first rookie signing.

“We’re really excited about Aine’s potential in the brown and gold,” Cashion said.

“As a forward and midfielder in Gaelic football, she is someone who can be relied on for speed, athleticism and endurance.

“Aileen Gilroy will hopefully prove a valuable resource for Aine as she looks to emulate her successful transition into AFLW football.” Prior to joining the club, McDonagh has been working with AFL Talent ID and Elite Skills Coach Mike Currane to prepare for her foray into AFLW.

The finals team lists will be confirmed in the coming days as the AFLW Draft kicks off on Wednesday morning.

