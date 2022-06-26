Disappointed Colm Collins will weigh up Clare future

Colm Collins admitted he has some thinking to do about his position as Clare manager though insisted those closest to him will be the first to learn of his plans.

The Kilmihil man has completed nine seasons in the role and while Mickey Harte remains the longest serving inter-county senior football manager, Collins is the longest with the same county.

Asked by media if he'll stick around for 2023, Collins smiled: "Listen, as much as I appreciate all the marvellous work that ye guys do promoting Gaelic games, and much as I respect every one of ye, ye are not going to be the first people to know when I'm gone. My family might be first, the players might be second, the backroom team might be third, and the county board might be fourth. But it's something we've got to think about anyway."

Collins was disappointed that his team, fresh off big wins over Meath and Roscommon, looked so flat.

"It wasn't a great display and you'd be disappointed by that. If you'd gone out and really performed and got beaten, that would have been something but look, you're only as good as you're allowed to play."

Coughing up two goals in the opening 13 minutes wasn't part of the game plan. Clare had hoped to contain and stifle Derry and punish them then with their direct attacking play but the ploy came to nought.

"It was a bit of a mountain alright," said Collins of the challenge after conceding so early. "That was exactly what you don't want to do and unfortunately that's where we were coming from then. The other thing was that any time we made a break to get back at them, they answered immediately with a goal. Their third goal, before half-time, was a killer as well, we had got it down to six at that point. Listen, you can go on and on about Clare, you've got to give credit to Derry, it was a fine display and he has a fine team."

Starting full-back Brendan Rogers at midfield caught most by surprise though Collins shrugged.

"Not really, one of the things about being in the same division as Derry is that you're very aware of their players, their personnel and what they can do with their personnel. So not really, there were no surprises there."

Collins said Derry were simply 'as clinical as they've ever been in front of goal'.