Disappointed Colm Collins will weigh up Clare future

The Kilmihil man has completed nine seasons in the role
Disappointed Colm Collins will weigh up Clare future

25 June 2022; Derry manager Rory Gallagher, left, and Clare manager Colm Collins after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Clare and Derry at Croke Park, Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Sun, 26 Jun, 2022 - 13:13
Paul Keane

Colm Collins admitted he has some thinking to do about his position as Clare manager though insisted those closest to him will be the first to learn of his plans.

The Kilmihil man has completed nine seasons in the role and while Mickey Harte remains the longest serving inter-county senior football manager, Collins is the longest with the same county.

Asked by media if he'll stick around for 2023, Collins smiled: "Listen, as much as I appreciate all the marvellous work that ye guys do promoting Gaelic games, and much as I respect every one of ye, ye are not going to be the first people to know when I'm gone. My family might be first, the players might be second, the backroom team might be third, and the county board might be fourth. But it's something we've got to think about anyway."

Collins was disappointed that his team, fresh off big wins over Meath and Roscommon, looked so flat.

"It wasn't a great display and you'd be disappointed by that. If you'd gone out and really performed and got beaten, that would have been something but look, you're only as good as you're allowed to play."

Coughing up two goals in the opening 13 minutes wasn't part of the game plan. Clare had hoped to contain and stifle Derry and punish them then with their direct attacking play but the ploy came to nought.

"It was a bit of a mountain alright," said Collins of the challenge after conceding so early. "That was exactly what you don't want to do and unfortunately that's where we were coming from then. The other thing was that any time we made a break to get back at them, they answered immediately with a goal. Their third goal, before half-time, was a killer as well, we had got it down to six at that point. Listen, you can go on and on about Clare, you've got to give credit to Derry, it was a fine display and he has a fine team."

Starting full-back Brendan Rogers at midfield caught most by surprise though Collins shrugged.

"Not really, one of the things about being in the same division as Derry is that you're very aware of their players, their personnel and what they can do with their personnel. So not really, there were no surprises there."

Collins said Derry were simply 'as clinical as they've ever been in front of goal'.

More in this section

Paddy Small with Sean Powter 25/6/2022 Tony Leen: Cork aren’t measuring progress on the scoreboard for the moment
Mayo v Dublin - TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Group A Round 3 Dublin set up Donegal clash with double scores win over Mayo
Dublin v Kerry - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay Con O'Callaghan and James McCarthy in 'a race against time' for semi
<p>25 June 2022; The New York team celebrate their win in the Division 4 Plate Final during the John West Féile na nGael National Camogie and Hurling Finals at Boardsmill GAA Club in Meath. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile</p>

Glory for Tipp's Dúrlas Óg and Cork's Éire Óg at hurling's Feile

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices