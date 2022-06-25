Colm Collins: 'I don't think the lads would have been happy with how they played'

Colm Collins said the most disappointing aspect of Clare's All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Derry was their failure to play even close to their potential
DISAPPOINTED: Clare manager Colm Collins during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Clare and Derry at Croke Park, Dublin. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Sat, 25 Jun, 2022 - 20:39
Paul Keane

Colm Collins said the most disappointing aspect of Clare's All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Derry was their failure to play even close to their potential.

The Banner suffered a five-goal Croke Park mauling and were as good as beaten after 40 minutes when they trailed by a dozen points.

It was a disappointing ending to a memorable Championship campaign that yielded big qualifier wins over Meath and Roscommon.

"That's a tough one," said Collins of their underperformance. "Even if it was only an U-12 team and you took them out and they didn't perform, you'd be cheesed off afterwards. 

"I don't think the lads would have been happy with how they played. But you're only as good as you're allowed to play. Sometimes you can take away from the winning team too and I'm in no way taking from Derry's performance, they were really good."

Clare came from behind to beat Roscommon in their previous visit to Croke Park but left themselves far too much to do this time after leaking two goals in the opening 13 minutes.

Collins acknowledged they left themselves with a 'mountain' to climb at that stage.

"The other thing was that any time we made a break to get at them, they answered immediately with a goal," lamented the Kilmihil man.

