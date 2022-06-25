Dublin move up through the gears to breeze past Cork

Dublin 0-21 Cork 0-10

A familiar third-quarter push from the men in blue - during which Dessie Farrell’s charges kicked six unanswered points - propelled Dublin into a 13th consecutive All-Ireland SFC semi-final.

Having felt the absence of the missing James McCarthy and Con O’Callaghan during a first half where Cork clung tight to Dublin’s coattails and were within three at the break (0-10 to 0-7), a more clinical Dublin slipped off into the distance in the 20 minutes after half time.

Three Dean Rock frees had their interval advantage doubled from three to six by the 44th minute, and there followed another three-point burst from Brian Fenton (0-2) and Rock (free) to complete a six-in-a-row and leave nine between them.

The frees conceded by defenders in red during this Dublin owned third quarter was indicative of a step up in intensity from the Leinster champions upon the restart. Travelling in the opposite direction were Cork’s energy levels, the toll of their first half efforts slowly coming to bear.

John O’Rourke's 56th minute point was their first score of the second half, only one of three they managed in the second period and their sole second half score from play.

In sharp contrast to how easily they were put away at the change of ends, Cork would have been most content with a first half effort that had them within three of their opponents at the break. Their number one objective come the short whistle would have been to be still alive in the contest - and that they most definitely were. Indeed, it was probably a surprise the extent to which they lived with their favoured opponents.

The Dublin lead never grew larger than four across the opening 35 minutes and while there was an element of wastefulness to their shooting, as evidenced by a wides tally of six, Cork too would have been frustrated with the scores they left behind. The underdogs finished the half with seven wides, while Steven Sherlock had two efforts come down off the post and drop short.

Sherlock was part of a Cork full-forward line that troubled Dublin’s last line each time they were fed. All bar one white flag of their first half seven came from Sherlock, Hurley, and O’Mahony.

So improved on recent games was the supply of ball into Cork’s inside trio, and so noticeable was the extent of Cork’s kickpassing. Their quick and purposeful counterattacking was worlds apart from the largely methodical build-up play of the Louth and Limerick games.

Also significantly improved from their qualifier wins were their restarts, Cork retaining possession from 12 of their 15 first half kick outs.

For Dublin, Dean Rock contributed three of their 0-10 first half total, his tally coming exclusively from the dead ball. Ciaran Kilkenny chipped in with a pair, with the impressive Lee Gannon, Sean Bugler, Tom Lahiff, Cormac Costello, and Paddy Small adding one each. And while there was that familiar spread to Dublin’s scoresheet, the absence of Con O’Callaghan did unquestionably dilute the creativity of their attacking pieces.

Dublin hurling full-back Eoghan O'Donnell made his football championship debut in the second half, by which juncture the outcome had long been sorted.

Scorers for Dublin: D Rock (0-9, 0-9 frees); C Kilkenny (0-3); B Fenton, L Gannon (0-2 each); S Bugler, T Lahiff, C Costello, P Small, A Byrne (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cork: C O’Mahony (0-3, 0-2 frees), S Sherlock (0-3, 0-1 mark, 0-1 free); B Hurley (0-2); E McSweeney, J O’Rourke (0-1 each).

Dublin: E Comerford; L Gannon, E Murchan, M Fitzsimons; J Small, B Howard, J Cooper; B Fenton, T Lahiff; N Scully, S Bugler, C Kilkenny; C Costello, D Rock, P Small.

Subs: L O’Dell for Bugler (52 mins); C Murphy for Cooper (56); A Byrne for P Small (61); E O’Donnell for Murchan (67); D Byrne for J Small (69).

Cork: MA Martin; P Ring, M Shanley, K O’Donovan; J Cooper, R Maguire, M Taylor; I Maguire, C O’Callaghan; S Powter, E McSweeney, J O’Rourke; S Sherlock, B Hurley, C O’Mahony.

Subs: S Meehan for Ring, D Dineen for McSweeney (both 48); B Hayes for Sherlock (53); C Kiely for Cooper (56); B Murphy for O’Callaghan (70).

Referee: S Hurson (Tyrone).