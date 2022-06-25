Dublin happy to play selection waiting game

Rumours abound that Dublin will be down at least one key player for this game. Not that we will know when the team is named, though. That list, which drops on social media on Saturdays, is as accurate as the forecast.
No, it will only be in the 40 minutes or less before throw-in when the team has to be provided to officials that things. But if one story has legs, it is that the county’s hurling captain Eoghan O’Donnell’s call-up to the panel as a forward could be more of a necessity than a luxury.
Since Dublin ran over Kildare, Cork have picked off the two promoted teams from Division 3 and the boosts to morale they have brought as well as match fitness will stand to them here. Dublin will want to do a lot at pace, the one thing that was so lacking in their league campaign, and it’s a question of Cork not getting themselves in a tizzy keeping up with them.
With that in mind, allowing the ball to do the work for them has to be in John Cleary’s thinking. Brian Hurley has shown before that he loves the expanse of Croke Park but if there is one man who can truly test Dublin’s inside backs aerially it’s Brian Hayes. He might not fully fit but if O’Donnell is Dublin’s “secret” weapon, the St Finbarrs man can be Cork’s.
In their analysis of Cork, Dublin will have interpreted Cork as a version of Mayo, a team full of runners and pinpointed Seán Powter as a player who must be tagged. So good against Kerry in putting his body on the line, he will have to be here again if Cork are going to play the same containment game but that has obvious limitations.
Dublin.