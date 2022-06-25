Kerry hold too many aces as Mayo struggle to play their best hand

Mayo are ahead of Kerry on one major metric going into this quarter-final: they have had more schooldays.

If the Division 1 final embarrassment wasn’t enough, Galway gave them another in Connacht.

Not that Kerry would swap what they have stored up this season for that but 50 minutes working on the Rubik’s Cube presented to them by Cork pales in comparison. They are undeniably untested but when Mayo are relatively slow starters it might be too late before James Horan’s side are able to ask questions of them.

Not that Kerry should run away with this – Mayo consistently match their game to compete against their opponents whoever they may be – but it’s going to take more than shooting, lightning quick defenders to beat them especially when they have one in Gavin White. No, Mayo need their forwards to score regularly. Another couple of middling displays from individuals up there and they don’t stand a chance.

Lee Keegan has again been outstanding in this championship but he is understandably conserving energy like never before. It would be surprising if he is tasked with shadowing David Clifford when it would surely subtract from his forays up the field. But then is Oisín Mullin fully fit to mark him instead?

Where Mayo really have to peg the Munster champions is midfield given Kerry’s Diarmuid O’Connor is in footballer of the year form. David Moran comes in for injured Jack Barry whose performances have been exemplary. Like O'Connor and Barry, Matthew Ruane and Aidan O’Shea are club-mates but haven’t been clicking this summer.

After suffering his first championship defeat to Galway this year having overseen five previously, Horan knows Jack O’Connor’s proud record of three wins from three SFC games against them can be broken. This is Mayo and so long as they can visualise it, they can build it. But Kerry appear one hard reality for them right now.

Verdict: Kerry.