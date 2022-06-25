Shane Enright: 'Kerry aren’t just playing well at the back, they’re scoring as well'

When Darren McCurry breached Shane Murphy’s goal in Killarney in late March, the clock stopped on 473 for the amount of regulation minutes that Kerry had gone without conceding a goal from open play.

Factor in additional time and that spell went well beyond 500 minutes. Add if you want the three McGrath Cup games when they also kept clean sheets and the span is over 700 minutes.

But the clock has started again and 227 regulation minutes have passed since McCurry did so well to catch Darragh Canavan’s free, slip Dylan Casey and finish cleverly. If Kerry are going to cough one up from open play, it seems it will have to be a good one.

Retired since early last year, Shane Enright would love to be part of the defensive set-up Jack O’Connor and Paddy Tally have engineered. “At times in previous years, we were a bit exposed and left one-on-one in space but the way the game has gone you’d get a lot more protection.

“If you were in the Kerry full-back line at the moment, you’d be confident you’d get your job done on your man because fellas are getting back and assisting you. You can actually be a lot more positive now, be confident to drive out with the ball and get into forward positions. You’d love to be a part of that set-up.”

Kerry’s average aggregate concession per game across the league and championship currently reads a miserly 12.3 points. It wasn’t surprising that meanness continued into the Munster championship but Enright believes it can be sustained.

“What he’s (O’Connor) done is settle on six or seven. He’s dropping in one of the wing forwards to help out. Peter (Keane) would have persisted with Tadhg Morley as a full-back but he’s shown this year that he’s a good reader of the game at centre-back and when he gets a chance he drops off and protects that full-back line, which is big.

“The day to be worried is when he’s tasked with marking a big ball player at No11, who gets on a lot of ball and has to come out and defend a lot more. But right now they’re dropping a man back, Tadhg is dropping off sitting 20 yards in front of the boys and they’re talking to him and he’s swept up a lot of ball. They have been a lot more solid because of that.

“In years gone by, we were left more open and there were a lot more one-on-ones and two-on-twos but bar McCurry’s goal, which was a one-on-one from a long ball in, we haven’t been caught much this year. Croke Park is different because it’s more open. I was worried the system they’ve worked on would be exposed there in the league final just because the fitness levels wouldn’t be up to championship scratch but they held up.”

In his “The Kerryman” column this week, Enright spoke of two of the quarter-finals he played, O’Connor’s previous one in charge in 2012 and how Éamonn Fitzmaurice learned from it in the final two years later.

Keeping Donegal to 12 points that day, he agrees the defensive displays right now are the best since then. “In ‘14, the plan was made to have a solid six getting in behind the ball and we would have enough upfront to go and beat them.

“But Kerry aren’t just playing well at the back and not conceding goals: they’re scoring as well. We won that game by three points, scoring 2-9. This Kerry team are scoring more, which is not something they have lost putting in this defensive system.”

Enright isn’t afraid to talk of this Mayo game as one Kerry need and is already eyeing a semi-final date with Dublin. James Horan’s side just haven’t done it for him.

“Going by the performances over the last few weeks, Mayo haven’t been great but there is always one kick in them. Hopefully, it won’t be Sunday but they had trouble against Monaghan and were poor against Kildare for long periods.

“Up front, they don’t look great and Cillian O’Connor doesn’t look as sharp as he has been because of injury. Ryan O’Donoghue has been their best forward this year and did well in Tralee in the league but they’re missing (Tommy) Conroy.

"If they get a goal or two from the back then it could be interesting, but I can’t see them winning based on their recent performances more than anything.”

Not that there is hype about the team in Kerry going into the game. Fans have burnt fingers from the last few seasons, Enright says.

“Going up to the semi-final last year, you’d have been very confident after the league performance against Tyrone but they were chalk and cheese. Kerry won’t be thinking the same now. Mayo will have two or three players back since the game in Tralee and the league final.

Supporters aren’t taking anything for granted. Things have been quiet enough. Kerry have been winning league titles recently and in the grand scheme of things they haven’t counted for much so beating Mayo handy enough and then Limerick in the Munster final hasn’t got anyone too high.

Win this game and possibly a semi-final with Dublin and things will ramp up. A lot of these boys are from those great minor teams. They’re hitting 24, 25 now. The expectation is there.”